Florida woman busted for posing as high school student, deputies say

Florida Crimes of the Week

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly trespassing and posing as a high school student, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Dakota Adams was arrested and charged with trespassing on school property and knowingly providing false information to law enforcement for the incident that happened August 25 at Tavares High School.

A school resource deputy was advised over the radio that an adult was trespassing on school property at around 11 a.m. The deputy saw the adult, identified as Adams, within the fenced perimeter of campus by the auditorium.

When the deputy approached Adams, she allegedly said she was a 19-year-old senior. It was discovered, however, that Adams was actually 21 years old and not a student. She also said she didn't have her driver's license on her, but it was in her wallet, deputies said.

Earlier that day, Adams was on campus previously, the assistant principal confirmed from campus security cameras.

MORE NEWS :

Adams was arrested and transported to the Lake County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.