Dollar General employee helps boyfriend's grandma steal $1,600 from store, deputies say: 'Hard time saying no'

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Dollar General employee is accused of stealing and helping her boyfriend's grandma steal over $1,700 worth of merchandise over several weeks because she "has a hard time saying no to other people,' according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Hailee Eubanks, 22, was arrested and charged with retail theft and refund fraud, according to arrest records.

Deputies were first called to the Dollar General at 6905 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. That's when the company's regional asset protection manager said Eubanks, an employee at the Dollar General location for about a year, has been taking merchandise, pocketing money from the merchandise and helping her boyfriend's grandma steal merchandise, according to an arrest affidavit.

In surveillance video shown to deputies, Eubanks can allegedly be seen taking products from store shelves and issuing refunds to herself on multiple occasions:

Sept. 9: Eubanks allegedly issued herself a $42.75 refund and kept the merchandise

Sept. 11: Eubanks allegedly issued herself a $61.20 refund and kept the merchandise

Sept. 22: Eubanks allegedly issued herself a $32.10 refund and put the merchandise back on the shelf

She's also seen helping her boyfriend's grandma steal three shopping carts full of merchandise, the affidavit said. Eubanks would allegedly scan some items at their true price, while overriding the price of the others. These transactions were valued at over $600.

There were more instances of the alleged theft, but the previously mentioned dates were the only times the manager could find security footage, the report said.

After Eubanks was arrested, she told deputies she "has a hard time saying no to people," specifically, her boyfriend's grandmother, the report said. She also said "times are hard" and pocketed the money and merchandise for herself at times.

Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office

MORE FLORIDA WOMAN :

Eubanks also said helping her boyfriend's mother wasn't planned. She said the woman would show up and ask Eubanks if she could help.

In total, this Dollar General location experienced a loss of $1,740 through refunds and the boyfriend's grandmother's shopping sprees, the arrest affidavit said.

Eubanks was transported to the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.