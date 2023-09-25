Florida woman faces charges after unauthorized spin in yellow school bus, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A woman is now behind bars after she was found driving an unregistered school bus without a driver's license, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Leah Laplaca was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and failing to register a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Thursday.

The 37-year-old woman was pulled over after a deputy spotted a yellow school bus driving down E. Hwy. 40 without a license plate, according to an affidavit. When deputies stopped Laplaca, she said she had a temporary license plate but couldn't find it. She also said she didn't have her driver's license on her, but a computer check revealed she doesn't have a valid license at all.

Laplaca, however, does have a valid ID card in Florida, deputies learned. Her license was suspended indefinitely after failing to pay several traffic violations, according to Laplaca's driving history.

The woman said she didn't know her license was suspended, but then also told deputies she was in Florida to fix her license.

The school bus also came back unregistered. The Marion County Sheriff's Office specified that the school bus was not a Marion County school bus.

Laplaca was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail where she remains on $1,500 bond, according to the affidavit.