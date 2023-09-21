Florida woman snatched alligator from former job and kept it in her bathtub, FWC says

Stream FOX 35 News:

A woman allegedly took an alligator from her previous job and kept it inside her bathtub, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

An FWC officer acted on a tip from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and was able to find the juvenile gator inside the tub, according to a press release.

When the officer interviewed the woman, she said she took the alligator from her recent job, where she no longer works. She also did not have permission to take the gator, officials said.

The woman was cited and the alligator was returned to its owner.

FOX 35 News has reached out to FWC and the Orange County Sheriff's Office for more details.

This is a developing story.