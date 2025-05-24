Two arrested in Osceola hotel robbery scheme involving online date setup

The Brief A man was robbed in his Kissimmee hotel room on April 26 after meeting a woman online who let a masked man into the room. The woman took the victim’s belongings and withdrew over $2,000 from his bank accounts before returning the items and fleeing with the accomplice. Deputies later arrested Amandalee Kasilowski and Iain Cade Alamin Petrie on charges including unarmed home invasion, kidnapping, and robbery.



Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery scheme that took place in a Kissimmee hotel room last month, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the incident happened April 26 at the Red Lion Hotel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. The victim told authorities he had traveled to meet a woman he knew only as "Amber," whom he had connected with online. After spending the evening together, the pair returned to his hotel room, where "Amber" allegedly opened the door and allowed a masked man to enter.

Investigators said the man kept his hands near his waistband as if armed, while "Amber" took the victim’s wallet, phone and keys, and demanded his debit card PINs. Fearing for his safety, the victim complied. The woman reportedly left the room and returned 15 minutes later with the victim’s belongings before both suspects fled.

The victim later discovered $2,180 had been withdrawn from his accounts.

Amandalee Kasilowski | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Detectives identified the woman as Amandalee Kasilowski and obtained a warrant charging her with unarmed home invasion, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, robbery without a firearm, and credit card fraud. She was arrested May 6 and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

Authorities later identified the masked male suspect as Iain Cade Alamin Petrie.

Iain Cade Alamin Petrie | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

He was arrested May 22 and charged with unarmed home invasion, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, and robbery without a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said the crime appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.

