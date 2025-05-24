Two arrested in Osceola hotel robbery scheme involving online date setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery scheme that took place in a Kissimmee hotel room last month, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies said the incident happened April 26 at the Red Lion Hotel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. The victim told authorities he had traveled to meet a woman he knew only as "Amber," whom he had connected with online. After spending the evening together, the pair returned to his hotel room, where "Amber" allegedly opened the door and allowed a masked man to enter.
Investigators said the man kept his hands near his waistband as if armed, while "Amber" took the victim’s wallet, phone and keys, and demanded his debit card PINs. Fearing for his safety, the victim complied. The woman reportedly left the room and returned 15 minutes later with the victim’s belongings before both suspects fled.
The victim later discovered $2,180 had been withdrawn from his accounts.
Amandalee Kasilowski | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Detectives identified the woman as Amandalee Kasilowski and obtained a warrant charging her with unarmed home invasion, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, robbery without a firearm, and credit card fraud. She was arrested May 6 and booked into the Osceola County Jail.
Authorities later identified the masked male suspect as Iain Cade Alamin Petrie.
Iain Cade Alamin Petrie | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff's Office
He was arrested May 22 and charged with unarmed home invasion, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, and robbery without a firearm.
The sheriff’s office said the crime appears to be an isolated incident and remains under investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from multiple reports shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.