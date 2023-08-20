Disney World announces return of parking Trams to 2 more parks

article

Disney World has announced the long-awaited return of its parking Trams to two of its parks Sunday.

According to a tweet from the Disney Parks Twitter account, the Parking Trams will return in September – saving parkgoers from the brutal walk from the parking lot to the front gate.

The Tram is returning to EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios. Twitter users rejoiced underneath the post.

One user @theCHAZZchannel said, "About time!!! Welcome back trams!!!

Another user said, "FINALLY."

Disney World eliminated its tram services during the COVID-19 pandemic, returning the Trams to Magic Kingdom in 2021 and Animal Kingdom in 2022.

This is the first time the services will be offered at all four parks since 2020.

An exact date has not been announced yet.