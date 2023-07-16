Travel around the world at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Attention foodies! Grab your forks because it's that of the year again to head over to EPCOT to "taste your way around the world."
EPCOT's International Food and Wine Festival kicks off on July 27 affording parkgoers to embark on a culinary journey across six continents.
Some of the dishes you'll be able to try include the Peri-Peri Shrimp from the Kenya Marketplace and Tikka Masala from the India Marketplace. The festival features cuisines from Africa, America, Asia, China, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Japan, Latin America, Morocco, and more.
When you purchase a ticket, you'll get a Festival Passport that you'll use to collect stamps as you explore the different global menus throughout the park.
Credit: Disney Parks
Each time you buy a featured dish from a country, you collect a stamp. Once you've collected all five stamps — bring the stamped passport to Shimmering Sips Marketplace for a "unique specialty item" from the EPCOT festival.
Here are the dishes you can purchase that will guarantee you a stamp:
- IndiaCurry-Spiced Crispy Cheese with Mango-Curry Ketchup
- GermanySchinkennudeln: Pasta Gratin with Ham, Onions and Cheese
- GreeceGriddled Cheese with Pistachios and Honey
- BrazilPão de Queijo: Brazilian Cheese Bread
- CanadaCanadian Cheddar and Bacon Soup served with a Pretzel Roll
- Flavors from FireSmoked Corned Beef with House-Made Potato Chips, Cheese Curds, Pickled Onions and Beer-Cheese Fondue
- HawaiiPassion Fruit Cheesecake with Toasted Macadamia Nuts
- The AlpsWarm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Alpine Ham, Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and BaguetteWarm Raclette Swiss Cheese with Baby Potatoes, Cornichons and Baguette
- SpainCharcuterie with a selection of imported Spanish Meats, Cheeses, Olives and an Herb Vinaigrette
- Wine & WedgeAssorted Artisanal Cheeses and AccoutrementsFig and Balsamic Boursin® Soufflé with Fig TapenadeSouthern Pimento Cheese with Bread-and-Butter Pickled Vegetables and Grilled Bread
The festival runs from July 27 to November 18.