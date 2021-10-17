Disney Genie launches: Your guide to the new service

article

Disney Genie debuted at Walt Disney World on Tuesday, October 19, and we are breaking down everything you need to know.

Disney described the new service as "a complementary and convenient new digital service" to help park guests better plan their day. It is built right into the My Disney Experience app and helps enhance the park experience for both first-timers and seasoned pros.

When users launch the My Disney Experience app and open the Disney Genie service, they will have the opportunity to share what they would like to do while at the parks that day.

"You can plan specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, and special interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more," Disney said.

From there, Disney Genie will provide a personalized itinerary that maps out the day ahead. It will be updated for the user throughout their park visit.

Some of the features that launched on Tuesday include:

Tailored recommendations: Disney said that users will receive attraction and dining recommendations inspired by the interests selected for the day. For example, it will display what times to go to an experience and an idea of the forecasted wait. Recommendations can be swapped out and new suggestions will appear throughout the day.

A personalized daily itinerary: In the "My Day" tab will reportedly be Disney Genie recommendations and any plans made, including dining reservations, Disney Resort hotel reservations, and activity bookings. Users can also chat with a cast member about questions they have.

A custom tip board: This is a new feature that is said to let users see estimated wait times for top attractions, entertainment, and dining options. Users can order food, make dining reservations, check into a restaurant, request to join a virtual queue, and for those who purchase the Disney Genie+ service, book arrival times for new Lightning Lane entrances at select experiences.

Disney Genie itself is a complimentary service, allowing users to get the most out of their day through recommendations, a personalized itinerary, and other tips for free. However, there are paid features that can enhance the park experience even more, like the Disney Genie+ service.

Disney Genie+ costs $15 per ticket per day and it allows guests to go through ‘Lightning Lane’ entrances at over 40 attractions and experiences throughout the four Walt Disney World parks.

Disney said that only one selection can be made at a time throughout the day. Users will choose from a range of Lightning Lane arrival windows at the park — or parks for those with park hopper tickets — that they are visiting that day. Those using Disney Genie+ can make their first selection at 7 a.m. on the day of their visit.

However, some of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World are not included in the $15 Disney Genie+ service and must be purchased a la carte in order to use the Lighting Lane entrances. Users can only make two a la carte purchases per person per day. Prices vary by date, attraction, and park, but range between $7 to $15 per person per ride.

Disney said that individual Lightning Lane purchases can be made on the day of the user’s visit at the regular time the park they are visiting opens. Those staying at Disney Resort hotels and select other hotels — Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green — can make their first a la carte purchase at 7 a.m. on the day of their visit.

The attractions included in the $15 Disney Genie+ service are:

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

"It’s a small world"

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Splash Mountain

The Barnstormer

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King

DINOSAUR

It’s Tough to Be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Na’vi River Journey

The Animation Experience

Feathered Friends in Flight!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Alien Swirling Saucers

Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage

Disney Jr. Play and Dance!

Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (opening December 19th)

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Toy Story Mania

EPCOT

Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival

Journey into Imagination with Figment

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE (Green and Orange)

Soarin’ Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

The Walt Disney World attractions that have individual Lightning Lane entrances that must be purchased a la carte are:

Magic Kingdom

Space Mountain

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

EPCOT

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Disney confirmed that users do not need to purchase the Disney Genie+ service to take advantage of Lightning Lanes at attractions that can be purchased a la carte.

For example, if a user just wants to purchase Lightning Lane access for ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,’ they do not need to pay $15 for the Disney Genie+ service. They can just pay a one-time fee for that individual attraction.

RISE OF THE RESISTANCE -- Disney guests will traverse the corridors of a Star Destroyer and join an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance – including a face-off with Kylo Ren – when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens Dec. 5, 201 Expand

Note that Disney said that once users make an individual ride reservation, they will not be allowed to modify, change, or cancel it. This means that if they miss their time slot for an attraction, they will not be refunded.

Those who pay for the Disney Genie+ service can also take advantage of the new Disney PhotoPass Lenses and Audio Tales. The Disney PhotoPass Lenses are said to allow users to explore new augmented reality effects on their phones. Meanwhile, the Audio Tales feature gives fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights to users while they explore the parks.

Remember: The Disney Genie+ service is optional and the traditional Disney Genie service, which does not grant access to Lightning Lane entrances, can be used free of charge. Attractions across the Walt Disney World Resort will continue to offer traditional standby queues or virtual queues at certain rides like ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.'

The Disney Genie service debuted at Walt Disney World during its 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’

Festivities kicked off on October 1st and go for 18 months as new experiences are expected across the entire Florida resort.

