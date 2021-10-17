Disney Genie launches: Your guide to the new service
ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney Genie debuted at Walt Disney World on Tuesday, October 19, and we are breaking down everything you need to know.
Disney described the new service as "a complementary and convenient new digital service" to help park guests better plan their day. It is built right into the My Disney Experience app and helps enhance the park experience for both first-timers and seasoned pros.
When users launch the My Disney Experience app and open the Disney Genie service, they will have the opportunity to share what they would like to do while at the parks that day.
"You can plan specific attractions, foodie experiences and entertainment, and special interests like Disney princesses, villains, Pixar, Star Wars, thrill rides and more," Disney said.
From there, Disney Genie will provide a personalized itinerary that maps out the day ahead. It will be updated for the user throughout their park visit.
Some of the features that launched on Tuesday include:
- Tailored recommendations: Disney said that users will receive attraction and dining recommendations inspired by the interests selected for the day. For example, it will display what times to go to an experience and an idea of the forecasted wait. Recommendations can be swapped out and new suggestions will appear throughout the day.
- A personalized daily itinerary: In the "My Day" tab will reportedly be Disney Genie recommendations and any plans made, including dining reservations, Disney Resort hotel reservations, and activity bookings. Users can also chat with a cast member about questions they have.
- A custom tip board: This is a new feature that is said to let users see estimated wait times for top attractions, entertainment, and dining options. Users can order food, make dining reservations, check into a restaurant, request to join a virtual queue, and for those who purchase the Disney Genie+ service, book arrival times for new Lightning Lane entrances at select experiences.
Disney Genie itself is a complimentary service, allowing users to get the most out of their day through recommendations, a personalized itinerary, and other tips for free. However, there are paid features that can enhance the park experience even more, like the Disney Genie+ service.
Disney Genie+ costs $15 per ticket per day and it allows guests to go through ‘Lightning Lane’ entrances at over 40 attractions and experiences throughout the four Walt Disney World parks.
Disney said that only one selection can be made at a time throughout the day. Users will choose from a range of Lightning Lane arrival windows at the park — or parks for those with park hopper tickets — that they are visiting that day. Those using Disney Genie+ can make their first selection at 7 a.m. on the day of their visit.
However, some of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World are not included in the $15 Disney Genie+ service and must be purchased a la carte in order to use the Lighting Lane entrances. Users can only make two a la carte purchases per person per day. Prices vary by date, attraction, and park, but range between $7 to $15 per person per ride.
Disney said that individual Lightning Lane purchases can be made on the day of the user’s visit at the regular time the park they are visiting opens. Those staying at Disney Resort hotels and select other hotels — Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green — can make their first a la carte purchase at 7 a.m. on the day of their visit.
MORE NEWS: The future of Walt Disney World: New rides, shows, and more
The attractions included in the $15 Disney Genie+ service are:
Magic Kingdom
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Haunted Mansion
- "It’s a small world"
- Jungle Cruise
- Mad Tea Party
- Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
- Peter Pan’s Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Splash Mountain
- The Barnstormer
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King
- DINOSAUR
- It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Na’vi River Journey
- The Animation Experience
- Feathered Friends in Flight!
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Jr. Play and Dance!
- Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular (opening December 19th)
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Toy Story Mania
EPCOT
- Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
- Journey into Imagination with Figment
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE (Green and Orange)
- Soarin’ Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Turtle Talk with Crush
The Walt Disney World attractions that have individual Lightning Lane entrances that must be purchased a la carte are:
Magic Kingdom
- Space Mountain
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
EPCOT
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure
- Frozen Ever After
Disney confirmed that users do not need to purchase the Disney Genie+ service to take advantage of Lightning Lanes at attractions that can be purchased a la carte.
For example, if a user just wants to purchase Lightning Lane access for ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,’ they do not need to pay $15 for the Disney Genie+ service. They can just pay a one-time fee for that individual attraction.
RISE OF THE RESISTANCE -- Disney guests will traverse the corridors of a Star Destroyer and join an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance – including a face-off with Kylo Ren – when Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance opens Dec. 5, 201
Note that Disney said that once users make an individual ride reservation, they will not be allowed to modify, change, or cancel it. This means that if they miss their time slot for an attraction, they will not be refunded.
MORE NEWS: PHOTOS: Walt Disney World history by the decades
Those who pay for the Disney Genie+ service can also take advantage of the new Disney PhotoPass Lenses and Audio Tales. The Disney PhotoPass Lenses are said to allow users to explore new augmented reality effects on their phones. Meanwhile, the Audio Tales feature gives fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights to users while they explore the parks.
Remember: The Disney Genie+ service is optional and the traditional Disney Genie service, which does not grant access to Lightning Lane entrances, can be used free of charge. Attractions across the Walt Disney World Resort will continue to offer traditional standby queues or virtual queues at certain rides like ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.'
MORE NEWS: Florida mom and son take photo in same spot at Magic Kingdom as they did on opening day in 1971
The Disney Genie service debuted at Walt Disney World during its 50th anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’
Festivities kicked off on October 1st and go for 18 months as new experiences are expected across the entire Florida resort.
To see more of what is coming, check out ‘Disney's 50th anniversary celebration underway: What to expect’ by FOX 35 Orlando.
In addition, watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park news.
Advertisement