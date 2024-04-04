Dick's Last Resort opening 2 Central Florida locations

article

Dick's Last Resort, the popular restaurant known for its intentionally sassy, obnoxious and hilarious staff, is making its way into Central Florida.

A spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed to FOX 35 that two new locations – one in Daytona Beach and another in Orlando – are months away from opening.

The Daytona Beach location in the Ocean Walk Shoppes is slated to open in June, while the Orlando location at The Pointe on International Drive is expected to open its doors in late 2024 or early 2025. A third Florida location is in the works in Fort Lauderdale, too.

"Dick's is bringing our world-famous sass and our own style of class to the World's Most Famous Beach. The Shame O' Daytona hopes to be up and running by summer. Taking the place of the old Sloppy Joe's in the Ocean Walk Shoppes, we plan to serve up grub, booze, and our special Dick's hospitality," a Dick's Last Resort spokesperson told FOX 35.

Dick's Last Resort is scheduled to open its Daytona Beach location in June 2024. (Photo: Dick's Last Resort)

The Orlando location will take over what used to be the Dan Marino's Town Tavern building and the retail space that was next door. It's the restaurant chain's second try at an Orlando location; its previous Vineland Premium Outlets location closed in 2016.

The Dick's spokesperson said they'll have a new CEO this time around, but did not share any more details about new business plans.

Dick's Last Resort currently has one Florida location open in Panama City Beach, plus several throughout the country in Las Vegas, San Antonio, Dallas, Nashville and more.

The restaurant chain has a menu filled with Southern cuisine and bar food, like burgers, fried chicken, seafood and nachos, to name a few.

Staff at Dick's Last Resort restaurants are known to give patrons a hard time – whether that means writing a hilarious insult on a paper hat to wear for their entire dining experience, or tossing napkins and straws at them.

Click here for more information about Dick's Last Resort.