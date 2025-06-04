Driver crashes into Holly Hill rage room, impairment suspected by officials

The Brief Holly Hill police are investigating to see whether a man may have been drunk when he slammed into a rage room called Smash It. He came from the opposite side of the road, and nearly took out the entire building. People who work in the area say this is the fourth time a driver has slammed into a business in the area.



A Driver smashed into a rage room – a business where people pay to take out anger by breaking things.

What we know:

The business, called "Smash It" is a total loss. Holly Hill Police are investigating to see whether the driver may have been impaired the morning of the crash.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News has requested the incident report for the crash, and is waiting on the Holly Hill Police Department to approve and upload it.

The backstory:

The driver, who's in his early 40s, incredibly, had only minor injuries.

The Holly Hill Police Department says officers and medical personnel smelled alcohol on the driver, and that they "observed physical ques of possible impairment."

Police are waiting on results of a blood test to come back to confirm that.

What they're saying:

The truck hit the building with so much force, it almost came out the other side.

"Bam, right into the building," said Randy Pepper, the owner of The Guitar Attic a few doors down from Smash It. "Pretty scary."

Pepper says over the past several years, they’ve had four crashes like this that he knows of, where cars smash into buildings.

Dolly McKitrick told FOX 35 the same thing.

"The building across the street, law office, that got hit about a year ago," she said. And somebody went right through the front window there. There's been a few crashes at the corner down there, too. So this is kind of a dangerous intersection, I guess."

The rage room just opened a few years ago. For two decades before that, it was Dolly’s Floral Bouquet, owned by Dolly McKormick.

