Daytona Beach to welcome Tiger Woods-backed PopStroke golf experience

PopStroke, a golf experience for the whole family backed by Tiger Woods, is set to open its newest location in Daytona Beach, Mayor Derrick Henry announced on Monday.

Construction has begun on the golf complex, which will be located in the Tomoka Town Center just off Interstate-95 and LPGA Boulevard. It's expected to open later this year.

Here's a look at what Florida's seventh PopStroke location has in store, Mayor Henry said:

Scaled-down golf course with sandtraps and greens

Full-service restaurant

Outdoor dining area and games

Sports bar

Ice cream parlor

Playground

Mayor Henry said he'll share grand opening information when it becomes available.

"PopStroke infuses technology within the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for all participants," according to PopStroke's website.

There are already six locations open in Florida – one of which is right here in Orlando in Waterford Lakes near UCF.