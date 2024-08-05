Debby tests beach protection, stirs us sea turtle hatchlings along Florida's Atlantic Coast

Hurricane Debby recently tested beach protection measures in Flagler County, and officials report that the plan appears to be working.

The county explains that a small cliff in the sand is a result of rough ocean conditions from Debby. However, this is normal. Authorities said the sand was not lost; instead, it was moved offshore. It is expected to eventually wash back onto the shore.

In Volusia County, Debby washed baby sea turtles onto some beaches. Experts are urging people to leave the hatchlings alone.

They advise just looking, not touching. While putting them back in the water might seem helpful, doing so can be harmful.

HURRICANE DEBBY HEADLINES:

"If you find a sea turtle on the beach, do not put it back in the water. Whatever situation, put it back on land is still a contributing factor, so always call officials to help it," said Ranger Rob Howell.

Howell compares sea turtle hatchlings to rechargeable batteries.

"They’re like little batteries slowly running out. If they get washed in, they need to recharge that battery as best they can before trying again," he said.

Call Beach Safety or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) if you see any washed-up sea turtles. Ranger Howell suggests setting up a perimeter to ensure no one else goes near them.