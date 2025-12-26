Expand / Collapse search

Orange County Sheriff’s Office discusses deputy-involved shooting: what we know

Published  December 26, 2025 11:17pm EST
    • The Orange County deputies are present at an apartment complex near South Texas and Holden Avenues Friday night.
    • It's not known what the investigation is about.
    • A forensic team is on the scene.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple Orange County deputy vehicles are present at an apparent apartment complex near South Texas and Holden Avenues Friday night. 

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to the area near South Texas and Holden Avenues in Orange County on Friday evening, Dec. 26. 

FOX 35 crews on the scene reported several deputy vehicles blocking off entrance into the complex. 

At this time, it's not known what exactly took place or if there were any resulting injuries. A forensic team is on the scene. 

This article will be updated when more information is made available. 

