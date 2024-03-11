Popular Orlando brewery to close its doors for good: 'Beer was more than just a drink'

A popular Orlando brewery is getting ready to pour its last beer.

Deadwords Brewing Company announced it would close its doors for good on April 27 in a Facebook post earlier this month. The craft brewpub located in the Parramore District of Orlando cited delays, cost overruns and underfunding brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for closure.

"Behind the scenes, we were powered by an incredible team and the unwavering support of our investors, families, and friends," Deadwords Brewing wrote on social media. "Thank you. For every pint poured, for every moment shared, thank you. Though we hoped for a different ending, we are proud of the community we built together and the memories we’ve created."

In the brewery's last month and a half of business, it invites its customers to come in and "celebrate the spirit of Deadwords together."

Deadwords said it could close earlier than April 27 if circumstances require, while also holding out for the "slim chance" that there's a different outcome.

"We are exploring narrow, creative paths forward that require a lesser degree of additional investment. Our passion for craft and community remains unwavering. Those interested in discussing potential paths forward are welcome to reach out," Deadwords said on social media.

Deadwords Brewing is located at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.