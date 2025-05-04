Two injured in overnight shooting in Davenport, deputies say

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Famagusta Drive in Davenport following a fight among a group of young men. Both victims are expected to recover, and deputies are still investigating the incident.



Two people were injured in an early morning shooting Sunday following a reported fight in a Davenport neighborhood, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 3:38 a.m. to reports of gunfire on Famagusta Drive. At least one 911 caller reported a group of males who were fighting before shots were fired, officials said.

When deputies arrived, several individuals were seen fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles. A perimeter was established, and one of the victims was later located at the scene, deputies said. Another victim was taken to a local hospital by a friend or family member. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Detectives interviewed the hospitalized victim and continued to process the scene and gather information. Authorities believe the individuals involved are in their late teens or early 20s, and it’s possible a loud party or gathering occurred prior to the violence.

No additional victims have been found as of Sunday morning. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

