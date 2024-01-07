Beloved Mexican restaurant in Altamonte Springs announces sudden closure: 'We are truly thankful'

A popular Mexican restaurant in Altamonte Springs has served its last meal.

Poblanos Mexican Grill announced last week that after six years in business, it was forced to shut down due to "leasing negotiation issues," the restaurant said on social media.

"It is out of control and we will no longer continue business at our only location," Poblanos said on Facebook.

The restaurant's last day of business was Dec. 29, 2023.

"We are truly thankful and so fortunate to all of our customers who have supported our family business for over 6 years. Thank you to the community who embraced us so kindly and for the wonderful memories we have created here," the restaurant said in an update on Jan. 3. "Thank you for allowing us to cook for you everyday, Thank you for choosing us to be your go-to mexican restaurant.

"We are extremely proud of all that we have accomplished in these glorious years and could not be more thankful to those who have believed in us."

While the Altamonte Springs location at 1370 E. Altamonte Drive is no longer in business, the restaurant said it hopes to continue to serve the community in the "near future." Any updates on a new location or business venture will be posted to Poblanos Mexican Grill's Instagram and Facebook platforms, they said.

The Seminole County community shared well wishes for the beloved restaurant in the comments.

"We miss you guys already! Please open up at a new location, no one else makes a better top shelf margarita and the staff is the best," one user wrote.

"This is terrible news. Poblanos was the best! Thank for the wonderful meals and I hope you reopen somewhere else. Sad to see you closed," said another.

"Miss you already. We have been coming since you opened and you’ve always had the best service and food in town. We can’t wait to see where you go and are waiting patiently," another user said.