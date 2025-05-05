Video shows Orlando police officers shoot man who allegedly refused to drop gun

The Brief Jonathan Flores was shot and killed by Orlando police early Easter morning after allegedly refusing to drop a firearm near a downtown nightclub. Bodycam footage shows Flores’s gun falling from his waistband and investigators say he fired a round into the air before officers arrived. An FDLE investigation is underway as questions remain about use of force, weapon permits, and the events leading to the shooting.



Newly released video shows a man who was shot and killed by Orlando police early Easter morning after allegedly refusing to drop a firearm near a downtown nightclub.

FDLE investigating shooting of Jonathan Flores

What we know:

A man was fatally shot by Orlando police early Easter morning after allegedly refusing to drop his gun during a confrontation downtown. The Orlando Police Department identified the man as Jonathan Flores.

Officers say they responded to reports of a fight outside Thrive Cocktail Lounge when they encountered Flores, who was armed. Body camera footage released by OPD shows the suspect’s gun falling from his pants prior to officers engaging.

Police say Flores fired a round into the air before authorities arrived, prompting panic among bystanders. Officers say Flores did not comply with commands to disarm and was shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many officers discharged their weapons or how many shots were fired. Officials have not released whether Flores had a permit for the weapon, whether he knew anyone involved in the initial altercation, or what his intentions were. Toxicology and autopsy results have not yet been made public.

The backstory:

The incident unfolded outside a popular nightlife spot in downtown Orlando. Witnesses reported a fight that escalated when Flores allegedly brandished a firearm. Video footage reportedly shows a chaotic scene as the gun dropped from Flores’ waistband and later, a single gunshot was fired into the air. Officers arrived shortly afterward and confronted Flores.

The incident raises renewed questions about nightlife safety in Orlando’s entertainment district as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) joins OPD in the investigation.

