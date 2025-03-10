Orlando weather: Heavy rain, gusty winds expected on Monday in Central Florida; see timeline

Active Weather Alerts:

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Orange, Lake and Sumter counties. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner is providing updates live on Good Day Orlando. Watch live below:

Monday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Central Florida, with heavy rain and storms expected to occur late in the morning and around midday.

Monday has been declared a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Central Florida, with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds as a cold front moves into Central Florida.

Even though Central Florida has seen calm and dry conditions early this Monday morning, it's still a good idea to grab the rain gear as you make your way out the door.

Timeline:

The best chances of rain will take place closer to the late morning and midday hours. This is where heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, with slim chance of an isolated strong to severe storm possible.

The low chance of a brief tornado or two also exists as these storms roll through, mainly for Brevard and Osceola counties. These showers and storms will race through Central Florida quickly, with the majority of the rain wrapping up by the early to mid-afternoon hours.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory is in place until 7 p.m. for winds gusting up to 40 mph or higher. These peak gusts may take place even outside of any showers or storms. It's a good idea to secure any outdoor furniture or loose items.

What will the weather be like tonight?

What to expect:

Breezy winds continue overnight. We'll remain dry as well, as temperatures will turn cooler dipping down into the upper 40s and low 50s for most as you're waking up Tuesday morning.

What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?

The rest of this week features plenty of dry time and sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. We'll see highs in the 80s as early as Wednesday, and the mid 80s by Friday. For the weekend, temperatures will be arguably hot, with highs nearing the upper 80s.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

