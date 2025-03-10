Central Florida power outages: Severe storms sweep through Central Florida, tornado hits Seminole County
ORLANDO, Fla. - Severe storms are sweeping through Central Florida on Monday, bringing widespread impacts. A radar-confirmed tornado, likely an EF0 or EF1, tore through Lake Mary in Seminole County earlier in the morning, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren.
As of 10:30 a.m., the storms have left hundreds without power across the region.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy has reported a number of power outages in Central Florida due to the severe storms moving through the area.
Lake County - 33 customers without power
Seminole County - 1,127 customers without power
Orange County - 38 customers without power
Volusia County - 10 customers without power
Osceola County - 1 customer without power
FPL
FPL has reported a number of power outages in Central Florida due to the severe storms moving through the area.
Volusia County - 14 customers without power
Seminole County - 24 customers without power
Brevard County - 16 customers without power
OUC
As of right now, OUC has not reported any power outages in Orlando or the Orlando Metro area.
Power Outage Safety Tips
Ready.gov shared the following tips when dealing with a power outage:
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
- Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
- Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
- Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
- Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
- Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FPL, Duke Energy and OUC.