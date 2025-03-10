Central Florida power outages: Severe storms sweep through Central Florida, tornado hits Seminole County

The Brief A radar-confirmed EF0 or EF1 tornado hit Lake Mary in Seminole County, leaving hundreds without power across Central Florida. Duke Energy and FPL reported outages, with Seminole County being the hardest hit, while OUC reported no disruptions.



Severe storms are sweeping through Central Florida on Monday, bringing widespread impacts. A radar-confirmed tornado, likely an EF0 or EF1, tore through Lake Mary in Seminole County earlier in the morning, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren.

As of 10:30 a.m., the storms have left hundreds without power across the region.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy has reported a number of power outages in Central Florida due to the severe storms moving through the area.

Duke Energy Power Outage Map

Lake County - 33 customers without power

Seminole County - 1,127 customers without power

Orange County - 38 customers without power

Volusia County - 10 customers without power

Osceola County - 1 customer without power

FPL

FPL has reported a number of power outages in Central Florida due to the severe storms moving through the area.

FPL Power Outage Map

Volusia County - 14 customers without power

Seminole County - 24 customers without power

Brevard County - 16 customers without power

OUC

As of right now, OUC has not reported any power outages in Orlando or the Orlando Metro area.

OUC Power Outage Map

Power Outage Safety Tips

Ready.gov shared the following tips when dealing with a power outage:

Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.

Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.

Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

