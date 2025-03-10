Live weather cameras: Watch as heavy rain, storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Central Florida due to the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds as a cold front moves into the region.
The best chances of rain will take place closer to the late morning and midday hours. This is where heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, with a slim chance of an isolated strong to severe storm possible.
Watch as storms move across the area using the FOX 35 Orlando Weather Cameras below:
Orlando, FL
Downtown Orlando, Lake Eola
MORE LIVE WEATHER CAMERAS
Daytona Beach, Florida
Atop Hard Rock Hotel
Port Canaveral, Florida
Orlando, FL
International Drive
Downtown Orlando - Looking West
Kennedy Space Center at Port Canaveral
Atop Epic Theatres in Titusville, Florida
Lake Mary, Florida
FOX 35 News
Clearwater Beach, Florida
Pier 60
Tampa Bay
Brookdale Bayshore
Downtown Tampa
FOX 13 Tampa SkyTower