Live weather cameras: Watch as heavy rain, storms move across Central Florida

By
Published  March 10, 2025 10:46am EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Central Florida due to the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds as a cold front moves into the region. 

The best chances of rain will take place closer to the late morning and midday hours. This is where heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible, with a slim chance of an isolated strong to severe storm possible.

Watch as storms move across the area using the FOX 35 Orlando Weather Cameras below:

Orlando, FL
Downtown Orlando, Lake Eola

Daytona Beach, Florida
Atop Hard Rock Hotel

Port Canaveral, Florida

Orlando, FL
International Drive

Downtown Orlando - Looking West

Kennedy Space Center at Port Canaveral
Atop Epic Theatres in Titusville, Florida

Lake Mary, Florida
FOX 35 News

Clearwater Beach, Florida
Pier 60

Tampa Bay
Brookdale Bayshore

Downtown Tampa
FOX 13 Tampa SkyTower

 

