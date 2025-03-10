Florida home collapses after tornado, severe thunderstorm hits Seminole County, officials

The Brief A home on the 2100 block of Blue Iris in Longwood suffered an 80% structural collapse due to severe weather Monday, but both occupants were unharmed. Emergency responders are assessing further damage, and officials are urging the public to avoid the area due to hazards like fallen trees.



A confirmed tornado touched down Monday morning north of Orlando in Seminole County, knocking down trees and powerlines, as well as causing at least one home to collapse, officials said.

Several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Monday morning across Central Florida as a line of storms moved through during the early morning hours.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the home was located on Blue Iris in Longwood, Florida. There were two people inside the home and both were unhurt.

Officials said nearly 80% of the home collapsed. It happened as severe thunderstorms – and a tornado – moved through the area.

Surveying the damage

Emergency responders are evaluating the area for additional damage, and a Unified Command has been established in coordination with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management.

