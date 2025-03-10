Florida home collapses after tornado, severe thunderstorm hits Seminole County, officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A confirmed tornado touched down Monday morning north of Orlando in Seminole County, knocking down trees and powerlines, as well as causing at least one home to collapse, officials said.
Several tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Monday morning across Central Florida as a line of storms moved through during the early morning hours.
Florida house collapses during severe storm
What we know:
According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the home was located on Blue Iris in Longwood, Florida. There were two people inside the home and both were unhurt.
Officials said nearly 80% of the home collapsed. It happened as severe thunderstorms – and a tornado – moved through the area.
Two people were incredibly unhurt after a home collapsed Monday morning in Longwood, Florida after severe weather and a tornado touched down. Photo credit: Seminole County Fire Rescue
Surveying the damage
Emergency responders are evaluating the area for additional damage, and a Unified Command has been established in coordination with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management.