This Central Florida city is getting its first Chipotle – and it's opening soon
MINNEOLA, Fla. - Minneola is getting its first-ever Chipotle!
Starting Monday, September 11, these Lake County residents will be able to order burritos, bowls and more every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. This location at 1677 N. Hancock Road will also feature the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane that lets customers snag their digital orders without ever getting out of their car.
This location is currently hiring. Click here for more details.