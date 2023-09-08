Expand / Collapse search

This Central Florida city is getting its first Chipotle – and it's opening soon

By Dani Medina
Lake County
MINNEOLA, Fla. - Minneola is getting its first-ever Chipotle!

Starting Monday, September 11, these Lake County residents will be able to order burritos, bowls and more every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. This location at 1677 N. Hancock Road will also feature the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane that lets customers snag their digital orders without ever getting out of their car. 

This location is currently hiring. Click here for more details. 