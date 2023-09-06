7 Central Florida pizza joints ranked among the country's best in new report
ORLANDO, Fla. - You don't have to travel all the way to New York City or Detroit for a good slice of pizza. A new report from The Washington Post proved that great pizza can be found right here in Orlando.
The Washington Post used over 7.5 million Yelp ratings to create a formula to rank the best regional pizza styles in every state. Those regional styles include New York, Chicago, Detroit, New Haven and Neapolitan.
In Florida, a few dozen restaurants were ranked, but only two Orlando pizza joints made the cut.
Best pizza in Orlando
SoDoughSquare is ranked No. 2 in the Detroit-style pizza category, which defines pizza as angled, deep-dish, square pies.
Brads Underground Pizzeria was ranked first among Tavern-style pizzas in Florida. Tavern style calls for a thin crust, cut into squares.
Best pizza in Central Florida
A few other pizza spots in Central Florida were also listed in Cocoa Beach, Altamonte Springs and Ocala, to name a few. Here's a look:
- Chicago: Dobro's Restaurant, DeLand
- Neapolitan: Mangia & Bevi Pizzeria Napoletana, Cocoa Beach; Antica Pizzeria, Altamonte Springs
- New York: Eddies Pizza, Longwood
- Sicilian: Blue Highway Pizzeria, Ocala
Best pizza in Florida
Here's a look at the No. 1-ranked pizza places in Florida for each regional pizza style:
- Chicago: Hillary's Chicago Pizza, St. Augustine
- Detroit: The Nona Slice House, Safety Harbor
- Neapolitan: Mangia & Bevi Pizzeria Napoletana, Cocoa Beach
- New Haven: The Pizza Spot, Fort Lauderdale
- New York: Eddie & Sam's NY Pizza, Tampa
- Roman: RomanSQ, Sarasota
- Sicilian: Little Mike's, Pembroke Pines
- St. Louis: Picasso's, Jacksonville
- Tavern: Brads Underground Pizza, Orlando
