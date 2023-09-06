7 Central Florida pizza joints ranked among the country's best in new report

You don't have to travel all the way to New York City or Detroit for a good slice of pizza. A new report from The Washington Post proved that great pizza can be found right here in Orlando.

The Washington Post used over 7.5 million Yelp ratings to create a formula to rank the best regional pizza styles in every state. Those regional styles include New York, Chicago, Detroit, New Haven and Neapolitan.

In Florida, a few dozen restaurants were ranked, but only two Orlando pizza joints made the cut.

Best pizza in Orlando

SoDoughSquare is ranked No. 2 in the Detroit-style pizza category, which defines pizza as angled, deep-dish, square pies.

Brads Underground Pizzeria was ranked first among Tavern-style pizzas in Florida. Tavern style calls for a thin crust, cut into squares.

Best pizza in Central Florida

A few other pizza spots in Central Florida were also listed in Cocoa Beach, Altamonte Springs and Ocala, to name a few. Here's a look:

Chicago : Dobro's Restaurant, DeLand

Neapolitan : Mangia & Bevi Pizzeria Napoletana, Cocoa Beach; Antica Pizzeria, Altamonte Springs

New York : Eddies Pizza, Longwood

Sicilian: Blue Highway Pizzeria, Ocala

Best pizza in Florida

Here's a look at the No. 1-ranked pizza places in Florida for each regional pizza style:

Chicago : Hillary's Chicago Pizza, St. Augustine

Detroit : The Nona Slice House, Safety Harbor

Neapolitan : Mangia & Bevi Pizzeria Napoletana, Cocoa Beach

New Haven : The Pizza Spot, Fort Lauderdale

New York : Eddie & Sam's NY Pizza, Tampa

Roman : RomanSQ, Sarasota

Sicilian : Little Mike's, Pembroke Pines

St. Louis : Picasso's, Jacksonville

Tavern: Brads Underground Pizza, Orlando

Click here to see all the Florida restaurants and click here to read the full report.