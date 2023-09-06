Expand / Collapse search

7 Central Florida pizza joints ranked among the country's best in new report

By Dani Medina
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - You don't have to travel all the way to New York City or Detroit for a good slice of pizza. A new report from The Washington Post proved that great pizza can be found right here in Orlando. 

The Washington Post used over 7.5 million Yelp ratings to create a formula to rank the best regional pizza styles in every state. Those regional styles include New York, Chicago, Detroit, New Haven and Neapolitan. 

In Florida, a few dozen restaurants were ranked, but only two Orlando pizza joints made the cut. 

Best pizza in Orlando

SoDoughSquare is ranked No. 2 in the Detroit-style pizza category, which defines pizza as angled, deep-dish, square pies. 

Brads Underground Pizzeria was ranked first among Tavern-style pizzas in Florida. Tavern style calls for a thin crust, cut into squares. 

STILL HUNGRY? DiGiorno releases new 'contentious' Pineapple Pickle Pizza: ‘We love to push culinary boundaries’

Best pizza in Central Florida

A few other pizza spots in Central Florida were also listed in Cocoa Beach, Altamonte Springs and Ocala, to name a few. Here's a look:

  • Chicago: Dobro's Restaurant, DeLand
  • Neapolitan: Mangia & Bevi Pizzeria Napoletana, Cocoa Beach; Antica Pizzeria, Altamonte Springs
  • New York: Eddies Pizza, Longwood
  • Sicilian: Blue Highway Pizzeria, Ocala

Best pizza in Florida

Here's a look at the No. 1-ranked pizza places in Florida for each regional pizza style:

  • Chicago: Hillary's Chicago Pizza, St. Augustine
  • Detroit: The Nona Slice House, Safety Harbor
  • Neapolitan: Mangia & Bevi Pizzeria Napoletana, Cocoa Beach
  • New Haven: The Pizza Spot, Fort Lauderdale
  • New York: Eddie & Sam's NY Pizza, Tampa
  • Roman: RomanSQ, Sarasota
  • Sicilian: Little Mike's, Pembroke Pines
  • St. Louis: Picasso's, Jacksonville
  • Tavern: Brads Underground Pizza, Orlando

Click here to see all the Florida restaurants and click here to read the full report. 