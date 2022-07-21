Central Florida sees violent day with 4 dead, including child, in separate incidents

article

At least four people were reported dead in Central Florida on Thursday in separate incidents across multiple counties. A victim in one of the crimes was a 4-year-old girl, according to investigators.

In Seminole County, one person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting at a home in Sanford, police said.

According to the Sanford Police Department, the shooting happened at a residence on Anderson Circle. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident. An investigation is underway.

In Davenport, a man was found dead in the area of Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call OCSO at (407) 348-2222.

In Orange County, deputies said a man in his 40s died following an incident at a Bravo Supermarket on North Hiawassee Road. Details about how he was injured have not been released, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Officers are also investigating after a 4-year-old girl was found stabbed to death and a man and a 12-year-old girl were found critically hurt following an incident at a Longwood home Thursday morning, according to police. The 12-year-old girl who was injured reportedly walked to a McDonald's restaurant, located a mile away, to get help. The man, who police said had stab wounds, and the 12-year-old were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

FOX 35 is working to learn more information about each deadly situation. Check back for updates.