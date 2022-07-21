1 child dead, man and another child critically hurt after incident at Longwood home: police

Officers are investigating after a child was found dead and a man and another child were found critically hurt at a Longwood home Thursday morning, according to police.

The Longwood Police Department said its officers found them shortly before 6 a.m. after responding to the home on Highland Street near Georgia Avenue in reference to a suspicious incident.

The man and one of the children were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. Details about what led to the death and injuries were not immediately available.

Authorities plan to provide an update on the investigation at 10 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream the news conference in the above video player when it begins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.