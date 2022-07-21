Deputies: Man dead after incident at Orange County supermarket plaza

A man is dead after an incident outside an Orange County supermarket, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called out to the Bravo Supermarkets plaza on North Hiawassee Road for an "emergency" shortly before 4 a.m.

When they arrived, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they found a man in his 40s who was hurt.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Details about how he was injured have not been released, and there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.