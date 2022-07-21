1 dead after incident in Davenport, deputies say

article

One person is dead following an incident in Davenport Thursday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called out to the area of Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive male. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The incident appeared to be isolated, the sheriff's office said. No other information was immediately made available.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call OCSO at (407) 348-2222.