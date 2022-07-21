Teenage girl 'accidentally' shot by family member at Orlando condo complex, deputies say

A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a family member accidentally shot her, according to Orange County deputies.

This happened at the Las Palmas at Sand Lake Condos on Sky Lake Circle. Deputies responded to the condo complex around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, several people – all family members – were inside the apartment when one accidentally fired while mishandling a gun.

MORE NEWS: Disney World brawl: Fists fly in video taken of fight at Magic Kingdom, witness tells FOX 35

"The victim, a 17-year-old female, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing.



