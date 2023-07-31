Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida man turns $30 gas station trip into whopping $15 million with lottery win

By Dani Medina
Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Central Florida man just claimed a $15 million prize after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station. 

Roberto Lamboy Jr. claimed the $15 million top prize in the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game over the weekend, according to the Florida Lottery. The 40-year-old man chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $13,200,000. 

The man from Haines City purchased the ticket from the Race Trac at 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. This gas station will get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

There are four top prizes worth $15 million in this game. 