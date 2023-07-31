Central Florida man turns $30 gas station trip into whopping $15 million with lottery win
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Central Florida man just claimed a $15 million prize after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket purchased at a gas station.
Roberto Lamboy Jr. claimed the $15 million top prize in the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME scratch-off game over the weekend, according to the Florida Lottery. The 40-year-old man chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.
The man from Haines City purchased the ticket from the Race Trac at 2001 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. This gas station will get a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
MORE LOTTERY NEWS:
- These 22 Florida Lottery scratch-offs have million-dollar top prizes available
- Mega Millions jackpot tops $1B after another drawing with no big winner
- Florida man turns $5 into $1,000,000 with winning lottery ticket
There are four top prizes worth $15 million in this game.