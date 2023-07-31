These 22 Florida Lottery scratch-offs have million-dollar top prizes available

Are you looking to become Florida's next millionaire by playing the lottery?

Officials say there are 22 Florida Lottery scratch-off games that still have million-dollar top prizes available.

The majority of the tickets offer $1 million as the top prize, but some have prizes as high as $15 million, $5 million, or $2 million.

Florida 300X THE CASH

Lottery records indicate there are three top prizes of $15 million up for grabs for this $30 game. If you don't win the top prize, there are 15 $1 million prizes remaining.

(Photo via the Florida Lottery)

Gold Rush Limited

Nine top prizes of $5 million remain for this $20 game. A total of 31 additional $1 million prizes are also up for grabs.

Photo: Florida Lottery

$20 Monopoly Doubler

There are three $5 million top prizes remaining for this $20 game. Seven $1 million additional prizes remain for the same game.

(Photo via Florida Lottery)

$10 Monopoly Doubler

Two $2 million top prizes remain for this $10 game.

$2MM BONUS CASHWORD

Lottery records show there are three $2 million top prizes remaining for this $10 game.

Photo via Florida Lottery

Florida 100X THE CASH

There are four top prizes of $2 million remaining for this $10 game.

Photo via Florida Lottery

Florida 50X The CASH

Only one top prize worth $1 million remains for this $5 game.

Photo via Florida Lottery

Payday Bonus

There are six top prizes of $2 million remaining for this $10 game.

Payday Bonus (Photo credit: Florida Lottery)

100X THE CASH

Two $2 million top prizes remain for this $10 game.

(Photo via Florida Lottery)

$10 Gold Rush Doubler

Four $2 million top prizes remains for this $10 scratch-off game.

$5 Gold Rush Doubler

There are 17 $2 million top prizes remaining for this $5 scratch-off game.

Mystery Multiplier

Lottery records show there are three $1 million top prizes remaining for this $10 game.

(Photo via Florida Lottery)

50X The CASH

Two $1 million top prizes remain for this $5 game.

(Photo via Florida Lottery)

Seven Figures

Lottery records show there are two $1 million top prizes remaining for this $5 game.

(Photo via the Florida Lottery)

Diamond Mine 20X

There are two top prizes of $1 million remaining for this $10 game.

(Photo via Florida Lottery)

500X THE CASH

Lottery records show there are seven $1 million top prizes remaining for this $50 game.

Photo via the Florida Lottery

$1,000,000 Holiday Winnings

Two $1 million top prizes remain for this $5 game.

$1M YR/LIFE SPEC

There are a whopping 179 top prizes of $1 million remaining for this $50 game.

(Photo via Florida Lottery)

The Price Is Right

Six top prizes of $1 million remain for this $5 game.

Photo via Florida Lottery

$5 Monopoly Doubler

Three top prizes of $1 million remain for this $5 game.

Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme

Only one prize of $1 million remains for this $30 game.

(Photo via Florida Lottery)

$5,000,000 CASHWORD

Only three prizes of $1 million remain for this $20 game.

How to claim a Florida Lottery prize

Lucky lottery players who win a top prize of $1 million or more or a prize with an annual payment option can claim their winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters located at 250 Marriott Drive in Tallahassee.

Those who win a prize between $600 to $1 million for games that do not offer an annual payment option can claim their winnings at any Lottery District Office across the state.

Prizes below $600 can be cashed out at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer.

Scratch-off players must claim their prize within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

Can Florida Lottery players remain anonymous?

Florida state law prevents lottery winners from remaining anonymous, however, the names of those who claim prizes of $250,000 or more will receive temporary exemption from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed.