These 22 Florida Lottery scratch-offs have million-dollar top prizes available
ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you looking to become Florida's next millionaire by playing the lottery?
Officials say there are 22 Florida Lottery scratch-off games that still have million-dollar top prizes available.
The majority of the tickets offer $1 million as the top prize, but some have prizes as high as $15 million, $5 million, or $2 million.
Florida 300X THE CASH
Lottery records indicate there are three top prizes of $15 million up for grabs for this $30 game. If you don't win the top prize, there are 15 $1 million prizes remaining.
Gold Rush Limited
Nine top prizes of $5 million remain for this $20 game. A total of 31 additional $1 million prizes are also up for grabs.
$20 Monopoly Doubler
There are three $5 million top prizes remaining for this $20 game. Seven $1 million additional prizes remain for the same game.
$10 Monopoly Doubler
Two $2 million top prizes remain for this $10 game.
$2MM BONUS CASHWORD
Lottery records show there are three $2 million top prizes remaining for this $10 game.
Florida 100X THE CASH
There are four top prizes of $2 million remaining for this $10 game.
Florida 50X The CASH
Only one top prize worth $1 million remains for this $5 game.
Payday Bonus
There are six top prizes of $2 million remaining for this $10 game.
100X THE CASH
Two $2 million top prizes remain for this $10 game.
$10 Gold Rush Doubler
Four $2 million top prizes remains for this $10 scratch-off game.
$5 Gold Rush Doubler
There are 17 $2 million top prizes remaining for this $5 scratch-off game.
Mystery Multiplier
Lottery records show there are three $1 million top prizes remaining for this $10 game.
50X The CASH
Two $1 million top prizes remain for this $5 game.
Seven Figures
Lottery records show there are two $1 million top prizes remaining for this $5 game.
Diamond Mine 20X
There are two top prizes of $1 million remaining for this $10 game.
500X THE CASH
Lottery records show there are seven $1 million top prizes remaining for this $50 game.
$1,000,000 Holiday Winnings
Two $1 million top prizes remain for this $5 game.
$1M YR/LIFE SPEC
There are a whopping 179 top prizes of $1 million remaining for this $50 game.
The Price Is Right
Six top prizes of $1 million remain for this $5 game.
$5 Monopoly Doubler
Three top prizes of $1 million remain for this $5 game.
Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme
Only one prize of $1 million remains for this $30 game.
$5,000,000 CASHWORD
Only three prizes of $1 million remain for this $20 game.
How to claim a Florida Lottery prize
Lucky lottery players who win a top prize of $1 million or more or a prize with an annual payment option can claim their winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters located at 250 Marriott Drive in Tallahassee.
Those who win a prize between $600 to $1 million for games that do not offer an annual payment option can claim their winnings at any Lottery District Office across the state.
Prizes below $600 can be cashed out at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer.
Scratch-off players must claim their prize within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.
Can Florida Lottery players remain anonymous?
Florida state law prevents lottery winners from remaining anonymous, however, the names of those who claim prizes of $250,000 or more will receive temporary exemption from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed.