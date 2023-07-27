Expand / Collapse search

Florida man turns $5 into $1,000,000 with winning lottery ticket

By Dani Medina
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A Florida man turned a $5 lottery ticket into a $1 million prize after claiming a winning ticket he purchased at a gas station. 

James Amick claimed the top prize in the 50X THE CASH scratch-off game this week, according to the Florida Lottery. He purchased the winning ticket at A&S Market at 216 South Ponce De Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine. 

The 28-year-old man from Florahome chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $890,000. 

The store he purchased the ticket at gets a $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. 