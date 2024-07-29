Bloody Florida man allegedly sics pit bull on deputies during chaotic roadside takedown

Editor's note: Some of the photos and videos included in this story are graphic in nature and might be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

What started as a reported road rage incident in Dunnellon spiraled into a chaotic arrest involving a man, his pit bull, a naked child, over $15,000 in discarded bills and enough fentanyl to kill over 4,000 people, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Josue Hernandez, 38, is facing several charges after the incident that unfolded in the area of 17000 SW Highway 484 on Saturday evening:

Battery on officer (2 counts)

Resisting arrest with violence

Child neglect without great bodily harm

Trafficking in fentanyl (more than 4 grams)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Marion County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a possible fight in the road stemming from a road rage incident, and when a deputy arrived to the scene, he found one of the people involved in the alleged incident. That person, identified as Hernandez, was seen "throwing garbage out of the open windows of (his) vehicle," the affidavit said. This "garbage" was later determined to be over $15,000 in bills of different denominations, deputies said.

No other details about the road rage incident were made immediately available.

Hit-and-run driver sought after man killed while lying in Marion County road: FHP

When the deputy tried to speak with Hernandez, he noticed he wasn't alone in his car. In the passenger seat was a naked and unbuckled child, and two dogs – one of which was an "aggressive" pit bull – were in the back, the affidavit said.

The deputy asked Hernandez to step out of the car seven times, but the suspect didn't listen, according to the arrest report.

"After my 7th time of requesting him to speak to me behind the car, he rolled the back driver side window down at which time his pit bull climbed halfway out of the window," the affidavit said. "He asked me, ‘Are you p***? Are you scared of dogs?’ He then sat up out of his seat and said, ‘I just fought one like you.’"

Port Orange police officer injured during takedown of burglary suspect

Hernandez then appeared to get into a fighting stance and put his hands up, at which time the deputy tried to grab his wrists to physically detain him, the arrest report continued. Hernandez allegedly resisted, and at one point, nearly pushed the deputy into the road on Highway 484, a busy, high-traffic area.

"I was in fear that he would push me into 484 and that we both could be hit by oncoming traffic. Multiple vehicles drove by us at close range during this incident," the deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit.

** GRAPHIC PHOTO WARNING** Josue Hernandez was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl, and two counts of battery on an officer. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

At this point during the incident, both Hernandez and the deputy were outside of the car. The report said that the deputy was trying to get Hernandez onto the ground to detain him, but Hernandez – again – would not listen.

"I was fearful that he was going to attempt to get into his driver seat and either drive away or get a weapon from his vehicle," the deputy wrote in the affidavit. "(The child) was still unbuckled in the front seat, and I absolutely could not allow the defendant to get into the vehcile to drive away for the sake of preserving the (child's) life."

Florida prisoner fakes injury then escapes hospital before arrest during 7-hour manhunt: deputies

The deputy wound up using his Taser on Hernandez twice. The second time, the deputy said that Hernandez was able to stand up, rip the Taser probes out and run in the other direction. Hernandez then called for his dog and apparently gave it commands to attack both the first deputy and the backup deputies that arrived during this moment, the affidavit said.

Story continues below photo gallery. Please note that some images are graphic in nature and might be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ** GRAPHIC PHOTO WARNING** Josue Hernandez was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl, and two counts of battery on an officer. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Other deputies used oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray to get the dog away from the deputies, the report said.

The report added that one of the deputies was able to take Hernandez down to the ground, but during their attempt to put handcuffs on him, the dog tried to attack the group. The dog was sprayed again.

Hernandez was successfully detained.

** GRAPHIC PHOTO WARNING** Josue Hernandez was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in fentanyl, and two counts of battery on an officer. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Marion County Fire Rescue then responded to transport him for his injuries. The extent of Hernandez's injuries is unknown at this time.

While he was on the gurney, he allegedly spit on one of the first responders and on the group of deputies.

Florida mom accused of DUI, neglect after leaving child behind in crashed car, police say

As deputies canvassed the area along Highway 484, they found $15,415 in bills that Hernandez threw from his car, the affidavit added. It remains unclear at this time why he was throwing money out of the window. Deputies also reportedly found several clear plastic baggies, which revealed 8.5 grams of fentanyl.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 on Monday morning that Hernandez still hadn't been booked into the Marion County Jail, hence why no mugshot is available at this time. This story will be updated once Hernandez's mugshot becomes available.

FOX 35 has also reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for an update on the child that was found in the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated.