Florida prisoner fakes injury then escapes hospital before arrest during 7-hour manhunt: Deputies

A sheriff's K-9 dragged a screaming Anthony Romine from beneath a bush in the Flagler County woods. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the escaped suspect may have run, but he couldn't hide. "Our K-9 gets a nice big treat for apprehending him, even though he was trying to hide in some very thick underbrush and actually covered himself up with some debris."

Now back at the Flagler County Jail, Romine had a first appearance, Sunday morning. The judge said Romine would stay behind bars, for now. Romine was booked into the county jail for the first time three weeks ago, on a felony warrant. The sheriff's office says a deputy later took him to Advent Health Palm Coast Hospital when he faked a fall in jail.

Staly said that was when Romine made a break for it. "There was a deputy assigned to guard him. We need to find out exactly what happened. That's going to take a week, ten days probably."

They say Romine showed up at a nearby Amoco station, after running away. Management there shared security video of him coming in and walking around the store. Staly said the clerk felt something wasn't right, and alerted deputies. "We really appreciate it. It helped us bring this to a closure probably sooner than it would have been."

Flagler Beach police investigate woman's suspicious death after man found using her car in Georgia

Deputies cornered and arrested Romine in the woods after a seven-hour manhunt. The sheriff's office says this was an the "all-out" search that included drones, a helicopter, and K-9 units. "We appreciate the support of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the Tomoka State Correctional Facility with their bloodhounds, our bloodhounds."

Staly says he switched the deputy who'd been guarding Romine to administrative duties while they investigated the escape. Romine's new charges include escape, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer. Deputies say he was trying to get back to Ohio, from where he was, originally.

Former Orlando Police Chief, Orlando Rolon, said the case highlighted the importance of agencies cooperating and public support. He said Romine made things much tougher on himself by running. "He should've recognized the fact he needed to serve some time for whatever offenses he was arrested for under the warrant. Now, he pretty much complicated his life in a way that probably will impact him for the rest of his life."