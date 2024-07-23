Hit-and-run driver sought after Florida man killed while lying in the road: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who allegedly hit and killed a man in Marion County on Monday.

Troopers said the body of a 71-year-old Ocklawaha man was found along County Road 25 near Bay Road.

Authorities believe a vehicle was traveling east on County Road 25 when it struck the man who was lying down in the eastbound lane, according to an FHP news release. The vehicle left the scene.

It's unclear what time the crash occurred.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and its driver is asked to call Corporal Brett Detweiler at (352) 512-6644 or *FHP via cell phone.