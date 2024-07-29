Port Orange police officer injured during takedown of burglary suspect

Stream FOX 35:

A Port Orange police officer was injured during a struggle with a burglary suspect at an apartment complex over the weekend, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday at the Legacy at Crystal Lake Apartments just off South Clyde Morris Boulevard. Officers responded after receiving a call that several vehicles were being burglarized.

Officer Alevisatos found the pair of suspects, who started to run away from him. As he went to take down one of the suspects, he was injured in his right eye, the police department said. The officer fought through the injury and successfully took the suspect into custody.

The other suspect was found and arrested by other officers, police said.

Officer Alevisatos was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery on his eye. In an update on Monday afternoon, police said the officer is currently recovering and is in stable condition.

"The Port Orange Police Department would like to thank Port Orange Fire & Rescue, Volusia County EMS (EVAC), Halifax Health, and Orlando Regional Medical Center for their professionalism and efficiency with treating our officer," the agency wrote on social media. "Most of all, we would like to thank our law enforcement family, friends, and wonderful community for their strong outpouring of support."

No other details about this incident were immediately revealed.