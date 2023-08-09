'A weak dictator': Monique Worrell slams Gov. Ron DeSantis over her state attorney suspension

Monique Worrell slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a "weak dictator" Wednesday over her suspension as state attorney alleging that her removal was politically motivated.

"If we're mourning anything this morning, it is the loss of democracy," she told reporters at a press conference. "I am your duly elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and nothing done by a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage."

Gov. DeSantis suspended Worrell from her position via executive order Wednesday morning alleging neglect of duty and incompetence – and following questions over a man's criminal history after two Orlando police officers were shot last week.

"Worrell’s practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties," DeSantis said in a statement.

Watch Gov. DeSantis' press conference on Monique Worrell's suspension

He appointed judge Andrew Bain to replace her.

Monique Worrell: I was elected to be unconventional

In defense of her administration, Worrell said she was elected "to do things unconventional" and "to do things differently."

"Three years ago, I was elected by the people of the Ninth Judicial Circuit to lead this circuit and yes, to do things unconventionally, to do things differently. But I didn't hide. I didn't say that I would do things and I didn't do them. I didn't say I wouldn't do things and not did them. I did exactly what I said I would do. And that is what you want from an elected official," she said.

She went on to accuse Gov. DeSantis of suspending her to rile support among his base – and gain news coverage – related to his presidential campaign, which has seen staffing shifts in recent days.

CONTINUING COVERAGE

"Elected officials are being taken out of office solely for political purposes, and that should never be a thing," she said.

"There used to be a very high standard for the removal of elected officials. There used to be a standard that I would have had to have been criminally prosecuted for something neglecting my duties, meaning that I don't show up for work and do my job, or that I had some sort of an illness that prevented me from doing my job. But under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and by a whim of the governor."

"This is simply a smokescreen for Ron DeSantis' failing and disastrous presidential campaign. He needed to get back in the media in some positive way. That would be red meat for his base, and he will have accomplished that today. He will be in the news nationally and internationally for the individual who has single-handedly destroyed democracy in the state of Florida. He replaced his campaign manager yesterday. And I guess today it's my turn. He is replacing me."

Vows to fight suspension in court

Worrell said she has already contacted her legal team and plans to fight her suspension in court.

"I have already spoken with my legal team and they are assembled and they are prepared to fight this in the court system. But as you also know, the courts have been assembled by the governor," she said.

"I am a fighter and that I intend to fight. I will not be quiet. I will not sit down. This office is just a building. I have been a public servant for my entire career, and I will

continue to serve our community. I will continue to stand for democracy," she said.

Who is Andrew Bain?

Judge Andrew Bain was appointed State Attorney on Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has previously served as assistant state attorney in the 9th Judicial Court, as well as in Orange County.

He graduated from the University of Miami and received his law degree from Florida A&M University's College of Law.

"My goals as state attorney are to restore order and restore the faith in the law," Bain said. "Restore our public trust, restore our relationship with our fellow partner, justice partners in law enforcement, and to create last longing to create lasting relationships for local service agencies and nonprofits that are here to help serve our community."

Why was Monique Worrell suspended?

Among the grievances against Worrell, Gov. DeSantis said her office:

Avoided minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes

Avoided minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses

Allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration

Avoided sentencing enhancements under practice limiting charges for child pornography

Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for updates.