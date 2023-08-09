Monique Worrell: Here's what Florida leaders are saying about state attorney's suspension

Leaders from across the state are reacting to the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the move Wednesday, saying Worrell's administration has been "clearly and fundamentally derelict." He also told reporters in a press conference that Worrell has a pattern of avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses, allowing juveniles to avoid serious charges and jail time and avoiding sentence enhancements.

"I have no doubt that today's decision is not only consistent with the constitution and laws of Florida and that we have a right to act," DeSantis said. "I know that today's decision, we had a duty to act to protect the public from this dereliction of duty."

Here's a look at how officials across Florida are reacting to the news:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: ‘Dereliction of duty’

DeSantis spoke in a press conference Wednesday, saying Worrell "refused to faithfully enforce the laws of Florida."

Former State Attorney Monique Worrell: ‘This is an outrage’

Worrell held a press conference outside the Orange County Courthouse on Wednesday to address the suspension.

"Elected officials are being taken out of office solely for political purposes and that should never be a thing," she said. "There used to be a very high standard for the removal of elected officials. There used to be a standard that I would have been criminally prosecuted for something, neglecting my duties – meaning that I'd not show up for work and do my job – or that I have some sort of an illness that prevented me from doing my job.

"But under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and by a whim of the governor and no matter how you feel about me, you should not be OK with that."

JUST IN : Monique Worrell to continue bid for reelection amid suspension as state attorney

Andrew Bain: ‘I will make this office accountable to the community'

During a press conference Wednesday, the newly appointed state attorney shared his goals.

"My goals as state attorney are to restore order and restore the faith in the law," Bain said. "Restore our public trust, restore our relationship with our fellow partner, justice partners in law enforcement, and to create last longing to create lasting relationships for local service agencies and nonprofits that are here to help serve our community."

Attorney General Ashley Moody: ‘She has failed to do her job’

Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke in a press conference Wednesday.

"Meaningful and effective improvement in our criminal justice system cannot result in defendants that suffer no consequences and are allowed to continuously victimize others," Moody said. "Justice is not served and the public safety is not advanced by failing to seek to hold dangerous criminals in custody before they face trial.

"And it is not advanced by failing to prosecute nearly half of the defendants committing crimes in your circuit. This world has made justice in the 9th Circuit almost an arbitrary coin flip. She has failed to do her job and the citizens of the 9th Circuit had and will continue to be victimized by defendants she failed to prosecute again. I commend Governor DeSantis in this for taking this brave step and ensuring that the citizens of the 9th Circuit have a prosecutor that puts their public safety as their very first agenda."

Congressman Maxwell Frost: ‘A hostile takeover’

Congressman Maxwell Frost (FL-10) issued the following statement:

"We saw this coming from a mile away – with his presidential campaign up in flames, wanna-be dictator Governor Ron DeSantis is taking a page out of his tired playbook by unconstitutionally suspending a duly elected State Attorney to breathe life back into his tired conservative persona.

"For months, this Governor has chosen to not only attack but abuse the power of his office to feed red meat to his conservative base and remove elected officials who threaten his agenda.

"But once again, it's our communities and the people of Florida that have become pawns in DeSantis’s long-term plans for total and absolute power.

"Where has this Governor been as our insurance market collapses? Or as thousands of people get priced out of their homes during one of the worst affordability crises our state has ever seen while Florida battles record inflation?

"He’s not in Florida because he does not care.

"There is only one person in our state whose’ administration has been ‘clearly and fundamentally derelict, so as to constitute neglect of duty and incompetence’ and it’s the person sitting in the Governor’s Mansion.

"State Attorney Worrell is a duly elected public servant who has done her job. The people of Orange County see this fraud suspension for what it is and continue to offer her our support as she fights this overreach of power. We will not stand for this blatant abuse of power and fascism in our state."

In a tweet, Frost also said DeSantis' move was a "hostile takeover."

Sen. Rick Scott: ‘Families deserve better’

Sen. Rick Scott issued a statement on Twitter.

"This is the right move. Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies are eroding our communities and families' ability to feel safe," he wrote. "In February, I called on SA Monique Worrell to deliver the justice and accountability needed for the families affected by shootings in her district and said her suspension would be fully justified. She failed to do her job. Families deserve better."

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried: ‘DeSantis has gone too far’

The Florida Democratic Party issued the following statement.

"Ron DeSantis has gone too far," said Chair Nikki Fried. "Monique Worrell is a devoted public servant — one who was elected overwhelmingly by her constituents. This political hit job threatens our democracy and undermines the will of the people.

"Just days ago, Monique spoke out against Florida’s new education standards; standards that would teach our children that there was some kind of benefit to slavery. Ron’s extremist administration has consistently targeted the rights and freedoms of Black and brown Floridians, and the suspension of State Attorney Worrell — the only Black woman state attorney in Florida — is clearly racially and politically motivated.

"Ron’s presidential campaign has been a disaster of epic proportions, but attacking law and order in service of his culture wars isn’t the solution to his problems. On behalf of her constituents, the Florida Democratic Party demands the immediate reinstatement of State Attorney Worrell."

Rep. Anna Eskamani: ‘This is absolutely disgusting’

Rep. Anna Eskamani issued the following statement:

"This is absolutely disgusting," she said on Twitter. "State Attorney Monique Worrell is a duly elected official and the only Black woman serving as State Attorney in Florida right now. Her removal is a complete slap in the face to Orange and Osceola County residents and another example of Governor DeSantis eroding our local control and democracy. This politically motivated action by the Governor in a predominantly democratic part of the state should alarm everyone. DeSantis is extreme, unfit to serve, and must be held accountable."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘The community is not safe’

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke to reporters Wednesday.

"I've talked to the sheriffs of Osceola and Orange, and I can tell you unequivocally they fear for the citizens, the community, because despite their best efforts, no matter how many criminals you arrest, if the state attorney won't hold him accountable, then the community is not safe," Judd said.

Sen. Shevrin Jones: ‘Clear display of political manipulation’

Sen. Shevrin Jones issued the following statement on Twitter:

"Gov. Ron DeSantis has now suspended another duly elected AND qualified State Attorney in Florida, first Andrew Warren, now Monique Worrell, who is currently the ONLY Black Woman State Attorney in Florida," Jones said. "Gov. DeSantis and his abuse of power has gone too far! This is a clear display of political manipulation and a double standard."

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez: ‘We welcome Judge Andrew Bain as the new State Attorney’

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez issued the following statement.

"As the Sheriff of Osceola County, the safety of our community is and always will be my number one priority," he said. "The criminal justice system only works when law enforcement investigates and arrests those who commit crime and the State Attorney’s Office prosecutes those offenders. We welcome Judge Andrew Bain as the new State Attorney and look forward to our offices working together for justice. The victims of crime in Osceola County will always come first."

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey: ‘(DeSantis’) actions today save lives'

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey spoke to reporters Wednesday.

"Governor Desantis, understands that crime will rise to the level a community will tolerate," he said. "He has zero tolerance for crime and even less for criminals. And I'm honored to stand here today and watch the action he's taking to save lives."