Monique Worrell's name wiped from state attorney's website amid suspension

Monique Worrell's name and bio have been removed from the Ninth Judicial Circuit website on Wednesday and replaced with that of appointed State Attorney Andrew Bain, hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced her suspension.

Worrell's name was also replaced by Bain's name on the circuit's insignia on the website's homepage and logo.

"The Office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit is represented by The Honorable Andrew A. Bain and serves Orange and Osceola counties in Central Florida," the website's new description now reads. "A culturally diverse community, the area is home to nearly 1.4 million residents and is a vacation destination for millions each year. Our office is committed to making Orlando and the surrounding area a vibrant and safe place to live, work and play."

Earlier Wednesday, Worrell held a press conference slamming DeSantis for her suspension, calling him a "weak dictator" and alleging that her removal was politically motivated.

"If we're mourning anything this morning, it is the loss of democracy," she told reporters at a press conference. "I am your duly elected state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and nothing done by a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage."

Worrell also announced she would be continuing her bid for reelection as state attorney in 2024 and her legal team is "prepared to fight" her suspension in court.

DeSantis defended his decision in a press conference Wednesday, saying Worrell's administration has been "clearly and fundamentally derelict." He also told reporters in a press conference that Worrell has a pattern of avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses, allowing juveniles to avoid serious charges and jail time and avoiding sentence enhancements.

"I have no doubt that today's decision is not only consistent with the constitution and laws of Florida and that we have a right to act," DeSantis said. "I know that today's decision, we had a duty to act to protect the public from this dereliction of duty."

In the same press conference, Bain addressed reporters and shared his goals and plans as the new state attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

"My goals as state attorney are to restore order and restore the faith in the law," Bain said. "Restore our public trust, restore our relationship with our fellow partner, justice partners in law enforcement, and to create last longing to create lasting relationships for local service agencies and nonprofits that are here to help serve our community."