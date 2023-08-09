Andrew Bain: Who is the Florida judge replacing Monique Worrell as state attorney?

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell via an executive order on Wednesday, and has tapped Judge Andrew Bain to replace her as the state attorney for the 9th judicial circuit court of Florida.

Worrell was suspended, effectively immediately, over alleged neglect of duty, the governor announced during a press conference at the state capitol in Tallahassee.

Bain, who also attended the news conference, thanked the governor for trusting his ability to serve the people in the 9th circuit.

"My goals as state attorney are to restore order and restore the faith in the law," Bain said. "Restore our public trust, restore our relationship with our fellow partner, justice partners in law enforcement, and to create last longing to create lasting relationships for local service agencies and nonprofits that are here to help serve our community."

He also vowed to make the 9th judicial circuit – which serves Orange and Osceola counties – "responsible for holding criminals, fallible for their actions."

Who is Andrew Bain?

Bain, of Orlando, started his legal career in the 9th judicial circuit.

He previously served as an assistant state attorney in the 9th judicial circuit under State Attorney Jeffrey L. Ashton from 2013 to 2020.

Pictured: Andrew Bain (Photo via Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida)

In 2020, DeSantis appointed him to the Orange County bench as a judge – where he most recently served – to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Clark.

He received his law degree from Florida A&M University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami.

Why was Monique Worrell suspended?

Among the grievances against Worrell, Gov. DeSantis said her office:

Avoided minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes

Avoided minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses

Allowed juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration

Avoided sentencing enhancements under practice limiting charges for child pornography

Read the executive order suspending State Attorney Monique Worrell

"Monique Worrell’s administration of criminal justice in the ninth circuit has been clearly and fundamentally derelict so as to constitute neglect of duty and incompetence," Gov. DeSantis said.