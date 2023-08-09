Monique Worrell to continue bid for reelection amid suspension as state attorney

Monique Worrell will continue her bid for reelection as state attorney in 2024 amid her suspension by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, she said during a press conference Wednesday.

"I am proud to tell you that this will not stop me from running for reelection," Worrell told reporters outside the Orange County Courthouse.

Worrell, who said two of her deputy chief assistants were fired, also said she is assembling a legal team to fight DeSantis' suspension.

"It's important for you to know that I've already spoken to my legal team and they are assembled and they are prepared to fight this in the court system," she said. "But as you also know, the courts have been assembled by the governor. The legislature has a super majority in favor of the governor. Justice does not prevail in the state of Florida at this time."

DeSantis announced the move Wednesday morning, saying Worrell's administration has been "clearly and fundamentally derelict." He also told reporters in a press conference that Worrell has a pattern of avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for drug trafficking offenses, allowing juveniles to avoid serious charges and jail time and avoiding sentence enhancements.

"I have no doubt that today's decision is not only consistent with the constitution and laws of Florida and that we have a right to act," DeSantis said. "I know that today's decision, we had a duty to act to protect the public from this dereliction of duty."

During the press conference, Worrell said DeSantis' decision resembled the "loss of democracy."

"Elected officials are being taken out of office solely for political purposes and that should never be a thing," she said. "There used to be a very high standard for the removal of elected officials. There used to be a standard that I would have been criminally prosecuted for something, neglecting my duties – meaning that I'd not show up for work and do my job – or that I have some sort of an illness that prevented me from doing my job.

"But under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes and by a whim of the governor and no matter how you feel about me, you should not be OK with that."

Worrell was elected to the 9th Judicial Circuit in Florida in November 2020 after defeating Jose Torroella.

The primary election in Florida is held August 20, 2024, with the general election on November 5, 2024.