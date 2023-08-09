Monique Worrell: DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney for 'dereliction of duty' on crime

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell for "dereliction of duty" on crime via an executive order on Wednesday.

DeSantis' office says that Worrell has routinely allowed murderers and other violent offenders to "escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct." The governor is tapping Florida judge Andrew Bain to replace Worrell as the state attorney for the 9th judicial circuit.

"The practices and policies of her office have allowed murderers, other violent offenders, and dangerous drug traffickers to receive extremely reduced sentences and escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct. In some cases, these offenders have evaded incarceration altogether," DeSantis' office wrote in a statement.

"State Attorney Worrell’s practices undermine Florida law and endanger the safety, security, and welfare of the communities that Ms. Worrell was elected to serve," it continued.

DeSantis highlighted the move in a press conference Wednesday morning alongside several other Florida officials. Officials stated that Worrell routinely avoided mandatory minimum sentencing for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses, as well as allowing juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration.

She also allegedly limited charges against child pornography offenders and avoided sentencing enhancements such as previous offenses.

The governor went on to tell reporters that he was confident the Florida constitution granted him authority to remove Worrell.

This is the second time DeSantis has taken drastic action against a Florida prosecutor who he says failed to do their jobs. He also suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren in August 2022 for refusing to enforce the state's abortion ban.

That suspension was upheld in court in a January decision from a federal judge.

Worrell's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.