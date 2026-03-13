Family grieves 27-year-old mother killed in wrong-way crash in DeLand

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash early Wednesday in DeLand. Investigators said a 33-year-old driver was traveling the wrong way on Kepler Road when the crash happened. Loved ones are now calling for justice as the investigation continues.



A family is grieving the loss of a young mother after a deadly wrong-way crash in DeLand. Loved ones said 27-year-old Keissy Luperon Jimenez was driving home from work early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said a 33-year-old driver traveling the wrong way on Kepler Road crashed head-on into her car.

What they're saying:

Loved ones said Luperon Jimenez was known for her kindness and the way she made everyone around her feel welcome.

"She’s gone and it’s not fair," said her sister-in-law, Duneshka Irizarry.

Her husband, Georgie Irizarry, said she was a loving mother and wife.

"She was a spark," said Georgie. "She was my other half."

Georgie said the night she was killed, Keissy had stayed late at work.

And as she was heading to her car, she called him to let him know she was on her way home.

"She said, ‘Hey babe, I just got out. I want to let you know that I’m heading home. I’ll see you. Love you,’" he said.

"I love you" were the last words she told him.

"From the time she hung up to the time I got the notification from the SOS from the iPhone, it was six minutes difference," he said.

Her sister-in-law said the loss has left the family devastated.

"This is hard," Duneshka said. "It’s horrible."

The family said they want the driver responsible to be held accountable.

"I just pray to God that we seek justice for her," Duneshka said.

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Luperon Jimenez’s family said they’re thankful for the support they’ve received from the community during this difficult time.

They also plan to build a memorial at the crash site to honor her.

There is a GoFundMe to help with funeral and memorial expenses.