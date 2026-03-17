Record-breaking St. Patrick’s Day? Orlando could beat cold temperature high set in 1901

The Brief A powerful cold front has plunged Central Florida into unseasonably cold weather for St. Patrick's Day, with afternoon highs struggling to reach 60°F – nearly 20 degrees below the typical average of 79°F. Several cities, including Orlando and Daytona Beach, are on track to tie or break record-low maximum temperatures that have stood for decades, while a frost advisory is in effect for inland counties like Marion and Alachua as temperatures dip toward 31°F. Although a brisk northerly wind continues to usher in this record-chilling air tonight, a quick recovery is expected with temperatures warming back into the low 70s by Wednesday.



With temperatures dropping drastically overnight, parts of Central Florida can expect a temperature high of around 60 degrees due to a cold front coming from the northwest.

Parts of Central Florida experienced a nearly 25-degree drop, compared to temperatures on Monday. As the day warms, temperatures are expected to drop once again.

Why is it so cold?

What we know:

A powerful cold front moved through Central Florida on Monday afternoon, bringing strong storms, wind, rain, and a big drop in temperatures. A brisk northerly wind has helped to usher in cooler and drier air, giving way temperatures near record levels, just not for the heat.

Unseasonably cold weather

Afternoon temperatures for March 17, St. Patrick's Day, will only reach the upper 50s for highs along the coast in Volusia and Flagler Counties and the low 60s for the rest of Central Florida. For perspective, this is nearly twenty degrees below our average (or typical) highs for today's date. These are usually around the upper 70s, 79° to be exact in Orlando.

Are any records in jeopardy?

Today's highs will be so cool, they'll actually come close to tying or breaking records at several temperature reporting sites. Orlando could defeat the previous cold high record, previously set in 1901. Here's the previous cold records for March 17.

Orlando Today's forecast: 60° Previous record: 61° (1901)

Today's forecast: 60°

Previous record: 61° (1901)

Sanford Today's forecast: 61° Previous record: 61° (1954)

Today's forecast: 61°

Previous record: 61° (1954)

Melbourne Today's forecast: 63°Previous record: 61° (1988)

Today's forecast: 63°

Previous record: 61° (1988)

Leesburg Today's forecast: 60°Previous record: 59° (1959)

Today's forecast: 60°

Previous record: 59° (1959)

Daytona Today's forecast: 58° Previous record: 59° (1962)

Today's forecast: 58°

Previous record: 59° (1962)

Was a freeze warning issued?

No, a freeze warning was not issued in Central Florida. However, parts of Florida are under a frost advisory, which will remain in effect from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. due to temperatures as low as 31 degrees resulting in frost formation, the National Weather Service reported.

The following counties are under a frost advisory:

Western Clay

Western Putnam

Bradford

Central and Western Marion

Eastern and Western Alachua

Gilchrist

How cold will it get tonight?

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 54 degrees, with 10 mile per hour winds.

How long will the cold last?

Temperatures are expected to warm up to the low 70s by Wednesday.