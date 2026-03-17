Volusia Sheriff to promoters of beach takeover events: 'We are coming after you'

The Brief Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he wants promoters of unsanctioned, unpermitted social media events – or "takeovers" – to pay for the costs law enforcement incurs. "We are coming after you financially," he said. He said dispatchers and detectives are working to identify promoters of these social media "takeover" events.



"We are coming after you financially."

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Tuesday that he wants promoters of unsanctioned, unpermitted social media events – sometimes called "takeovers" – to pay the costs that law enforcement incurs to manage these events, especially the ones that happen at Volusia County beaches.

"We're going to be the first county – and my attorneys are working on it now – we are coming after you financially. And if I could come after you criminally, I would. So, don't sit behind a keyboard in Georgia or Orlando or wherever and think you're going to do these truck events and these takeover events because it's not going to happen. There is a way to do business. Get permits and do things the right way."

RELATED: No shooting at Daytona Beach: Water bottles, not gunfire, sparked panic, sheriff says

Sheriff Chitwood said his agency has identified a couple of people promoting these events on social media and either has or plans to send them certified cease-and-desist letters.

Both Daytona Beach and Volusia County have special rules and procedures when it comes to holding events.

The backstory:

It comes as Spring Break begins in Florida, where thousands flock to the state to enjoy the sunshine and beaches.

Last weekend in Volusia County, massive crowds descended on Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach. More than 130 people were arrested for various offenses. Most included speeding, underage drinking, marijuana use, the sheriff said.

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Videos began to circulate rapidly on social media over the weekend alleging there was a shooting at the beach, causing massive crowds of people to sprint across the beach.

There was not a shooting on the beach, Sheriff Chitwood said during a Monday press conference. He said he and 50 of his deputies were on the beach dealing with the crowds.

He said kids smashing water bottles, which may have sounded like gunfire to some, caused the panic.

Daytona Beach Police investigating shooting incidents

The Daytona Beach Police Department issued a news release on Monday regarding four shooting incidents that it was investigating from over the weekend within the City of Daytona Beach. None occurred at the beach, according to the release.