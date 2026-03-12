Video shows Florida teens laughing, making jokes about arrest for alleged school murder plot

The Brief Two Florida teens arrested for allegedly plotting to kill another student were seen laughing and joking moments after their arrest. During the investigation, the student admitted to hearing voices and being obsessed with the victim, whom she compared to the Sandy Hook shooter, believing the act would create a "blood bond" with Adam Lanza. The girl—who was also being investigated by the FBI for several swatting calls—faces multiple charges along with an accomplice after police intercepted the plan before any physical harm occurred.



Warning: Information in this story may consist of graphic details.

After two high school students were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill a student at their school, officer footage shows the girl joking about wanting to look good for their mugshot.

Isabelle Valdez, 15, and Lois Lippert, 14, were arrested after police were tipped off to Valdez's alleged plan to harm a student who reminded her of Sandy Hook school shooter Adam Lanza.

The backstory:

After investigating a tip that allegedly claimed a student was planning to harm another student, police identified a 15-year-old female student who they believed to be involved in the planned attack. Valdez was already being investigated by the FBI in connection to several swatting calls made to Lake Brantley High School on three separate occasions in January.

Altamonte Springs Police said the attack was planned to occur on Jan. 23.

In a conversation with the assistant principal, Valdez said she planned to hurt another student using the knife, gloves, trash bags and wipes in her backpack, a police report said. The backpack – which had all the items Valdez described – was taken to the principal's office, the report said. According to the report, Valdez was hearing voices telling her to harm another person and had come up with the idea for the attack three months before.

Valdez made two attempts to sharpen the knife: once at home and once in the girl's bathroom in school with Lippert present, police said.

In a letter to parents, the school previously said a knife and a note were found in one of the student's bags.

Obsession with the planned victim

Text messages between Valdez and Lippert indicated an obsession with the plotted victim, prosecutors said.

In a 20-minute video – recorded shortly after the girls' arrests from inside a squad vehicle and released from the State Attorney's Office in the 18th Judicial Circuit – Valdez could be heard saying, "I think in my dreams he told me to kill him, so I think it's only fair, you know?"

The intended victim allegedly reminded Valdez of Sandy Hook school shooter Adam Lanza. She claimed she heard voices telling her to kill this boy, believing it would create a blood bond between her and Danza, an arrest report said.

Valdez plotted to stab or cut the boy's throat, she told her Assistant Principal, police said.

Valdez said the only person she feels bad for is her mom. Investigators found a letter Valdez wrote to her parents apologizing for what she was going to do.

Prosecutors said 14-year-old Lois Lippert )(right) and 15-year-old Isabelle Valdez (left) were planning to kill another student at Lake Brantley High School.

‘Trying to look good for your mugshot?’

While the girls were being transported in the officer's vehicle, they also discussed their looks.

In the video, Lippert can be heard saying, "I'm glad I don't look too bad today."

"I look horrible," Valdez said. "It's over."

"I was going to do my makeup this morning for the mugshot," Valdez said.

‘No regard for consequences’

"Honestly, we are probably going to a get a minimum of four years," Valdez told her friend in the car.

"This is such a bonding experience," Lippert responded, laughing.

In court on March 11, prosecutors asserted the girls' behavior, as shown in the video, shows there's no regard for consequences, saying the video demonstrates the importance of truth when you don't think you're being watched.

What they're saying:

The defense argued that the video shows potential health concerns.

Valdez is currently being housed in solitary confinement, the defense attorney said, claiming solitary can worsen her mental health.

Denied bond

Valdez is charged with premeditated murder, while Lippert is charged as an accessory to these crimes. The students had their first appearance in Seminole County courts on Feb. 4, in which a judge ordered the case transferred to the court's adult division.

Prosecutors argued both girls are a threat to the community, saying the plot was only caught because of a tip to police.

"It's going to be extremely difficult for the community to be protected," the prosecutor said.

Despite Lippert's parents' assertions that they would provide her daughter with mental health support, both girls were denied bond in court on March 11.

The judge granted the state's motion for the girls to remain in custody.

Their next court date is set for April 29.