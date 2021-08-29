Ida makes landfall along Louisiana coast as Category 4 hurricane

Ida made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane along the Louisiana coast on Sunday afternoon.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said that the hurricane began to make landfall west of Grand Isle near Port Fourchon just before 1 p.m. EST.

Ida reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. That is just 7 mph short of Category 5 hurricane status. From here, it will move inland over the Louisiana and Mississippi through Monday. It is expected to rapidly weaken over this time.

Hurricane Ida is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall to the region.

"Total rainfall accumulations of 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 24 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday," the NHC said. "This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts.

Forecasters also said that Hurricane Ida could bring a dangerous storm surge could between 12 to 16 feet along the coastline, citing that "the deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves."

Tornadoes will also be possible Sunday into Monday from southeast Louisiana across southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama to the western Florida Panhandle, they said.

Meanwhile, the FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring five systems in the tropics.

There is Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Julian, Tropical Depression 10, and two other disturbances to watch.

The NHC said that Tropical Depression 10 is located about 770 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving north at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are said to be at 35 mph with little change in strength forecasted over the next couple of days. The depression could become a tropical storm by Tuesday or Wednesday. If it does, it will be called ‘Kate.’

Tropical Storm Julian has formed about 1,115 miles west of the Azores. It is moving northeast at 17 mph, forecasters said. It is expected to pick up some speed while moving northeast. Maximum sustained winds are said to be near 50 mph with some additional strengthening forecasted through Sunday night. Weakening should begin Monday with Julian becoming post-tropical by evening.

There is reportedly also a disturbance located just east of the Delmarva Peninsula and it is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the warm Gulf Stream waters. The development of the system is expected to be slow, with just a 10 percent chance of foramtion over the next two to five days.

The NHC said that a tropical wave expected to emerge off the coast of West Africa has a stronger chance for development. It should emerge off the continent’s coast by Tuesday and environmental conditions are conducive for development once the wave moves offshore. A tropical depression is likely to form toward the end of the week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. It has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next two days but an 80 percent chance over the next five days.

