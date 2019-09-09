Louisiana woman allegedly attacked husband with Nerf guns over suspected infidelity: report
A Louisiana woman who suspected her husband of 12 years was cheating on her was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking him with Nerf guns.
3 arrested after dog found with back legs amputated, possibly having been sawed off
A Louisiana mother and daughter along with another teen were arrested for cruelty to animals after a 2-year-old dog was found in the pouring rain with its back legs amputated, possibly having been sawed off, according to police.
Sex crime suspect says underage girl's family attacked him
A Louisiana man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old said he was beaten by the girl’s family after they caught the two together.
600-pound truck stop camel sits on Florida woman, who then bites its testicles to get free
Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a Florida woman after she crawled into its enclosure.
Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans
A man considered to be the nation's oldest living World War II veteran was serenaded and showered with kisses during a celebration of his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates
A Louisiana woman was arrested after her 11-year-old daughter allegedly showed up to school with THC-laced gummy candies that she shared with her classmates, resulting in one child being taken to a hospital, according to local news reports.
McDonald's employee filmed choking, punching customer over alleged complaint about cold fries
A McDonald’s employee has been terminated for getting fired up over some fries.