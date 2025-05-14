Welcome to Rockville set to rock Daytona Beach amid scorching heat

The Brief Welcome to Rockville kicks off Thursday in Daytona Beach with over 200,000 expected. Organizers have ramped up heat safety measures as extreme temperatures loom. Fans are urged to stay hydrated and take advantage of new shade and cooling zones.



Welcome to Rockville, the 4-day festival held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, is expected to kick off Thursday with high temperatures in the 90s.

Festival taking steps to keep fans cool

What we know:

Welcome to Rockville, North America's largest rock festival, kicks off Thursday in Daytona Beach and is expected to draw more than 200,000 attendees over the four-day event.

Campgrounds are open, and vendors and performers are ready to welcome crowds. Despite the excitement, extreme heat is forecast throughout the weekend, prompting safety measures from organizers.

The campground party began Wednesday night as a prelude to the main event, which officially starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. With temperatures climbing daily, safety protocols will be especially crucial through the weekend.

What we don't know:

While festival organizers have announced heat-mitigation efforts, it remains to be seen how effective these measures will be under the intensity of Florida’s May heat. It’s also unclear how the crowd will respond to the prolonged exposure.

The backstory:

Welcome to Rockville has grown into a staple of the national music scene, known for bringing top rock acts to Florida’s coast. Hosted by Danny Wimmer Presents, the event consistently pulls in hundreds of thousands of fans annually.

The festival is a major event for Daytona Beach, bringing a surge of tourism and business to local vendors and the hospitality industry. However, the intense heat raises concerns for attendee safety, especially those camping on-site. For locals, it’s both a celebration and a logistical challenge.

'We've tripled our shade structures'

What they're saying:

Vendors and entertainers prepare to welcome thousands of people walking through those gates and fans are excited.

"The camaraderie — everybody just forgets about the world and what's going on outside, and it's about the music," said attendee Eric Meredith.

Chamie McCurry, General Manager for Danny Wimmer Presents, emphasized safety preparations when speaking to FOX 35's Chris Lindsay.

"We've tripled our shade structures. We brought in a professional company to do misting and cool zones. We have about 50% more water spigots, so we have free water here," he said.

Meredith also offered advice to fellow fans.

"For people that are here that haven't been here or ever done this kind of camping in this kind of weather, I tell you to make sure you keep hydrated. If you need to get into shade, get in the shade, it's beautiful."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: