2025 Atlantic hurricane season storm names: See full list
The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. This year, both Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting an above-average season. NOAA predicts 13 - 19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes.
Here are the 2025 storm names, the supplemental list of names, a history of how each season's storm names are chosen, and why they repeat every six years.
Download the FOX Local app for the latest alerts, forecasts, timelines, and impacts before, during, and after hurricane season.
List of 2025 hurricane season storm names
Here are the tropical storm/hurricane names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. There are 21 names each season, followed by a reserve list with an additional 21 names, if needed. The first three names this year are Andrea, Barry, and Chantal.
Once a tropical depression becomes a tropical storm (has sustained winds of at least 39 mph), it gets a name.
|Andrea
|Humberto
|Olga
|Barry
|Imelda
|Pablo
|Chantal
|Jerry
|Rebekah
|Dexter
|Karen
|Sebastien
|Erin
|Lorenzo
|Tanya
|Fernand
|Melissa
|Van
|Gabrielle
|Nestor
|Wendy
2025 reserve list
This list would only be used if all 21 storm names above were used during the 2025 season.
- Adria
- Braylen
- Caridad
- Deshawn
- Emery
- Foster
- Gemma
- Heath
- Isla
- Jacobus
- Kenzie
- Lucio
- Makayla
- Nolan
- Orlanda
- Pax
- Ronin
- Sophie
- Tayshaun
- Viviana
- Will
Who picks the hurricane storm names?
The hurricane storm names are decided by an international body of forecasters and the World Meteorological Organization. They are used to help meteorologists, forecasters, journalists, and the public communicate warnings and updates about a specific storm.
"Assigning names to tropical cyclones makes tracking and discussing specific storms more straightforward, especially when multiple storms are active simultaneously. Naming also helps to avoid confusion among meteorologists, media, emergency management agencies and the public," the WMO said on its website.
The 21 names rotate every six years. The 2025 storm name was last used in 2019. However, Dorian was retired after the 2019 season, which is why Dexter is on this year's list.
There are four factors considered when coming up with the names:
- Short in character length for ease of use in communication
- Easy to pronounce
- Appropriate significance in different languages
- Uniqueness – same names cannot be used in other regions.
The Atlantic and Pacific storms each have their own lists.
Why are storm names retired?
The World Meteorological Organization will retire a storm name after a season if that storm was particularly deadly or destructive.
After the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the names Beryl, Helene, and Milton were retired. Those names will be replaced by Brianna, Holly, and Miguel in 2030.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the World Meteorological Organization and the National Hurricane Center.