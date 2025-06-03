2025 Atlantic hurricane season storm names: See full list

The Brief When is hurricane season? June 1 - Nov. 30. 2025 storm names: 21 names are decided by the World Meteorological Organization and rotate every 6 years, unless retired. Above-average season expected: 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 "major" hurricanes, per NOAA and Colorado State University.



The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. This year, both Colorado State University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are predicting an above-average season. NOAA predicts 13 - 19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 becoming major hurricanes.

Here are the 2025 storm names, the supplemental list of names, a history of how each season's storm names are chosen, and why they repeat every six years.

Download the FOX Local app for the latest alerts, forecasts, timelines, and impacts before, during, and after hurricane season.

List of 2025 hurricane season storm names

Here are the tropical storm/hurricane names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. There are 21 names each season, followed by a reserve list with an additional 21 names, if needed. The first three names this year are Andrea, Barry, and Chantal.

Once a tropical depression becomes a tropical storm (has sustained winds of at least 39 mph), it gets a name.

Andrea Humberto Olga Barry Imelda Pablo Chantal Jerry Rebekah Dexter Karen Sebastien Erin Lorenzo Tanya Fernand Melissa Van Gabrielle Nestor Wendy

2025 reserve list

This list would only be used if all 21 storm names above were used during the 2025 season.

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Who picks the hurricane storm names?

The hurricane storm names are decided by an international body of forecasters and the World Meteorological Organization. They are used to help meteorologists, forecasters, journalists, and the public communicate warnings and updates about a specific storm.

"Assigning names to tropical cyclones makes tracking and discussing specific storms more straightforward, especially when multiple storms are active simultaneously. Naming also helps to avoid confusion among meteorologists, media, emergency management agencies and the public," the WMO said on its website.

The 21 names rotate every six years. The 2025 storm name was last used in 2019. However, Dorian was retired after the 2019 season, which is why Dexter is on this year's list.

There are four factors considered when coming up with the names:

Short in character length for ease of use in communication

Easy to pronounce

Appropriate significance in different languages

Uniqueness – same names cannot be used in other regions.

The Atlantic and Pacific storms each have their own lists.

Why are storm names retired?

The World Meteorological Organization will retire a storm name after a season if that storm was particularly deadly or destructive.

After the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, the names Beryl, Helene, and Milton were retired. Those names will be replaced by Brianna, Holly, and Miguel in 2030.