Florida Price Gouging Hotline: How it works, how to file a complaint

The Brief Florida law protects against massive increases for water, gas, hotel rooms, storage units and other commodities during a State of Emergency, especially during hurricane season. Florida Price Gouging Hotline: Call 1-866-9NO-SCAM (866-966-7226) or download No Scam app. When is the Atlantic hurricane season? June 1 - November 30.



Florida has laws in place to protect consumers from price gouging – excessive increases in the costs of certain goods and services – year-round, and especially when a state of emergency is declared ahead of a tropical storm or hurricane.

Here is how to report price gouging if you see it.

What does Florida’s price gouging law state?

"Florida Statute 501.160 states that during a state of emergency, it is unlawful to rent, sell, lease, offer to rent, sell, or lease essential commodities, dwelling units, or self-storage facilities at an unconscionable price."

This includes essential items like food, water, ice, gas, lodging, storage facilities, chemicals, lumber.

How is price gouging defined?

Florida law describes price gouging as selling an item at an "unconscionable price."

There are two ways that is defined:

"there is a gross disparity between the price charged during the state of emergency and the average price during the 30 days before the state of emergency"

"the price grossly exceeds the average price the same or similar commodity was available in the trade area during the 30 days before the declaration of the state of emergency, unless the seller can justify the price by showing increases in its costs or market trends."

What commodities are covered?

Think food, water, ice, gas, chemicals, wood, housing, hotels or motel rooms, or a storage facility.

Here's the legal description:

"The Price Gouging Statute covers lodging and storage facilities and essential commodities necessary for use or consumption as a direct result of the emergency. A "commodity" means any good, service, material, merchandise, supplies, equipment, resources, or other article of commerce, and includes, without limitation, food, water, ice, chemicals, petroleum products, and lumber. Commodities covered under the statute include those rented, sold or offered for rent or sale within the area of the declared state of emergency and necessary for consumption or use as a direct result of the emergency. The law also requires those selling goods and services to possess a business tax receipt."

What's not covered?

Non-essential items. The explainer on the AG's website uses cigarettes and alcohol as examples of non-essential items.

How do I report price gouging? What proof do I need to provide?

Call 1-866-9NO-SCAM (866-966-7226)

Apple Store) Use the No Scam Mobile App (Download: Google Play

In the app, you can send and upload pictures, submit receipts, write a narrative, and upload supporting documentation. Make sure to include your name, your phone number, and the address of the person or business accused of price gouging.

The AG’s website recommends having as much information as possible:

Photos of the advertised price, such as display signs and stickers

Copies of receipts, reservation numbers, invoices, bills, and pricing

Produce name, size, quantity, manufacturer, item number, unit price

Lumber: Include grade, thickness and quality

Gas: Include grade of gas and price per gallon

Towing or storage service: Note per-mile charge, removal charge, per-day storage charges, and "add-ons" like security or clean up.

Prepare early: Tips to avoid price gouging

Planning and preparing for hurricane season ahead of the first tropical storm or hurricane is key, the Attorney General's Office said.

Build your emergency kit before a State of Emergency is declared:

Have five gallons of water per person

At least 2 working flashlights (test them)

Multiple ways to communicate if the power is out: portable radio, cell phone chargers, batteries, etc.

Non-perishable food and drink (enough for your family)

Formula and diapers, medications, pet food, etc.

Also, it is good to have coloring books, games, activities for young children should power be out for a while or need to shelter-in-place for days